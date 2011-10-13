TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average is likely
to edge lower on Friday, taking a cue from U.S. stocks, although
Google's strong results will support the technology sector.
Shares of Google rose 6 percent after it said its
revenue exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Before the bell, JPMorgan Chase & Co slid 4.8
percent and was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial
average after the second-largest U.S. lender reporting a
drop in its third-quarter net profit.
"With mixed signals from earnings, there might be some
position-adjustment selling ahead of the weekend, but Japanese
shares are likely to remain in recent ranges," said Hiroichi
Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Strategists said the Nikkei is expected to trade
between 8,700 and 8,850 on Friday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,795, down 5 points from
their Osaka close of 8,800. JNIc1.
While many investors now expect a worst-case scenario in
will be avoided in Europe, the debt problems there remain a
concern, and ratings agency Standard and Poor's provided a
reminder of this late Thursday.
S&P downgraded the long-term credit rating of Spain by one
notch to AA- from AA with a negative outlook, due to weak
growth, tightening fiscal conditions and high private sector
debt.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 2.4 million shares. Buy
orders totalled 13.9 million and sell orders 16.3 million.
The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 8,823.25 on Thursday, while
the broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to 758.83.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2331 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1203.66 -0.3% -3.590
USD/JPY 76.89 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1816 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1666.39 0.01% 0.190
US CRUDE CLc1 84.19 -0.05% -0.040
DOW JONES 11478.13 -0.35% -40.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
> JPMorgan drags blue chips down; Google up late
> Euro edges off a near one-month high vs dollar
> Prices gain after recent losses; downturn intact
> Gold falls with riskier assets after China data
> Brent snaps six-day rally as China imports fall
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Tepco
Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco, will ask lenders to
maintain their 2 trillion yen ($26.03 billion) in financing for
10 years as it restructures and pays compensation related to the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant meltdown, the Nikkei said.
- Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corp will construct two large gas turbine power
plants in California to augment electric supply from solar, wind
and other renewable energy sources, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
- Canon
Canon Inc. decided on Thursday to temporarily shift
production out of an industrial park in Thailand, where flooding
has led to factory shutdowns at many companies, Nikkei reported.
The floods have forced car and electronics manufacturers to
shut production.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)