TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average is likely to edge lower on Friday, taking a cue from U.S. stocks, although Google's strong results will support the technology sector.

Shares of Google rose 6 percent after it said its revenue exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Before the bell, JPMorgan Chase & Co slid 4.8 percent and was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average after the second-largest U.S. lender reporting a drop in its third-quarter net profit.

"With mixed signals from earnings, there might be some position-adjustment selling ahead of the weekend, but Japanese shares are likely to remain in recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Strategists said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,700 and 8,850 on Friday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,795, down 5 points from their Osaka close of 8,800. JNIc1.

While many investors now expect a worst-case scenario in will be avoided in Europe, the debt problems there remain a concern, and ratings agency Standard and Poor's provided a reminder of this late Thursday.

S&P downgraded the long-term credit rating of Spain by one notch to AA- from AA with a negative outlook, due to weak growth, tightening fiscal conditions and high private sector debt.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 2.4 million shares. Buy orders totalled 13.9 million and sell orders 16.3 million.

The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 8,823.25 on Thursday, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to 758.83.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2331 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1203.66 -0.3% -3.590 USD/JPY 76.89 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1816 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1666.39 0.01% 0.190 US CRUDE CLc1 84.19 -0.05% -0.040 DOW JONES 11478.13 -0.35% -40.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

> JPMorgan drags blue chips down; Google up late > Euro edges off a near one-month high vs dollar > Prices gain after recent losses; downturn intact > Gold falls with riskier assets after China data > Brent snaps six-day rally as China imports fall

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Tepco

Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco, will ask lenders to maintain their 2 trillion yen ($26.03 billion) in financing for 10 years as it restructures and pays compensation related to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant meltdown, the Nikkei said.

- Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp will construct two large gas turbine power plants in California to augment electric supply from solar, wind and other renewable energy sources, the Nikkei business daily reported.

- Canon

Canon Inc. decided on Thursday to temporarily shift production out of an industrial park in Thailand, where flooding has led to factory shutdowns at many companies, Nikkei reported.

The floods have forced car and electronics manufacturers to shut production. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)