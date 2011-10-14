BRIEF-Targeted Microwave says submitted United States provisional patent application
* Has submitted a new United States provisional patent application
TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday, after weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co pushed U.S. stocks lower, although Google's strong results provided some support.
The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 8,778.81, while the broader Topix index declined 0.8 percent to 753.07.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Has submitted a new United States provisional patent application
* Arconic comments on Elliott Management's multiple restatements of its own financial analysis
* Brookfield Renewable to issue C$200 million of preferred units