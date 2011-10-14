* Benchmark remains above 25-day moving average
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped
on Friday, pressured by news that the president of Olympus Corp
stepped down after management differences, and by weak results
overnight from JPMorgan Chase & Co .
Olympus shares plunged as much as 17.3 percent and
was the heaviest-traded share by turnover, after the camera and
endoscope maker said on Friday that its president Michael
Woodford would step down after major differences over the
direction of management.
The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,757.60, but
remains well above its 25-day moving average of 8,645, which is
considered a bullish sign. The broader Topix index
declined 1 percent to 751.62.
"Investors appear to have sold futures after the Olympus
news, although it's clearly specific to one company and should
not have a big long-term impact on the overall market," said
Koichi Ogawa, a chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
Instead, he said, investors were taking cues from U.S.
earnings, and had also been awaiting Chinese inflation data for
any hint on whether that country might widen its scope for
policy easing to support growth. September CPI was in line with
forecasts.
Europe's debt problems remain a concern, strategists said,
even though many investors now expect a worst-case scenario will
be avoided.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's reminded investors that
the region's problems are far from over, downgrading the
long-term credit rating of Spain late Thursday by one notch to
AA- from AA with a negative outlook, due to weak growth,
tightening fiscal conditions and high private sector debt.
U.S earnings so far have offered mixed signals.
Google said on Thursday that its revenue exceeded
Wall Street's expectations.
But before the bell, JPMorgan Chase & Co was the
biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average after
the second-largest U.S. lender reporting a drop in its
third-quarter net profit.
Olympus shares were down 13.6 percent, and had already
traded at nearly 8 times their 30-day average of full-day
volume.
Canon Inc shed 2.6 percent to 3,445 yen and was the
fifth most heavily traded share by turnover, as Thailand's worst
floods in five decades forced it and other manufacturers to halt
production.
