* Benchmark remains above 25-day moving average
* Olympus tumbles as much as 17 pct after president steps
down
* Softbank erases gains after iPhone order glitch
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped
on Friday, pressured by a shake-up among Olympus Corp's top
management and by weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co .
Olympus shares plunged as much as 17.3 percent and
were the main board's most heavily traded by turnover after the
camera and endoscope maker said on Friday that its president
Michael Woodford would step down due to major differences over
the direction of management.
The Nikkei shed 0.7 percent to 8,759.57 by the
midday break, but remains well above its 25-day moving average
of 8,645, which is considered a bullish sign. The broader Topix
index declined 0.9 percent to 752.14.
"Investors appear to have sold futures after the Olympus
news, although it's clearly specific to one company and should
not have a big long-term impact on the overall market," said
Koichi Ogawa, a chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
Instead, he said, investors were taking their cues from U.S.
earnings, and had been awaiting Chinese inflation data for any
hints on whether that country might widen its scope for policy
easing to support growth. The September CPI was in line with
forecasts.
Europe's debt problems remain a concern, strategists said,
although many investors now expect a worst-case scenario will be
avoided.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's reminded investors that
the region's problems are far from over, downgrading the
long-term credit rating of Spain late on Thursday by one notch
to AA-minus from AA with a negative outlook, due to weak growth,
tightening fiscal conditions and high private sector debt.
U.S earnings so far have offered mixed signals.
Google said on Thursday that its revenue exceeded
Wall Street's expectations.
But before the bell, JPMorgan Chase & Co was the
biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average after
the second-largest U.S. lender reported a drop in its
third-quarter net profit.
Olympus shares were down 12.8 percent at 2,164 yen percent,
and had already traded at more than 10 times their 30-day
average full-day volume.
Fast Retailing added 0.8 percent to 13,180 yen and
was the fifth-heaviest traded issue by turnover, as it prepared
to kick off a high-profile U.S. expansion by opening a new
flagship store in Manhattan on Friday to anchor its push to rely
less on its home market.
Softbank Corp erased early gains and dropped 2.4
percent to 2,484 yen, after the mobile phone operator
temporarily stopped accepting contract applications when
heavier-than-expected applications for the new iPhone caused
system troubles.
Apple Inc's iPhone 4S went on sale in Japan and
other countries on Friday.
Rival KDDI Corp , which also started distributing
the iPhone, rose 2.1 percent to 591,000 yen.
Volume topped the previous day's morning total, with 817
million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main
board, above Thursday's 736 million and Wednesday's 698 million
shares. But it still looked set to fall short of last week's
full-day average of 1.86 billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)