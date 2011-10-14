* Caution over euro zone banks cap market
* Olympus tumbles as much as 17 pct after CEO sacked
* Softbank erases gains after iPhone order glitch
By Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average slipped
from a one-month high on Friday, as weak earning results from
JPMorgan Chase & Co highlighted worries that strains in
the global banking system could hamper growth.
Camera maker Olympus fired its British CEO over his
management style, sending its shares plunging 18 percent in
furious activity, while Suzuki Motor seesawed in
volatile trade before ending flat as its spat with biggest
shareholder Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) intensified.
The course of the market still largely depends on whether
Europe can fix its spiralling debt and banking crisis with many
players now looking to the Group of 20 financial policy makers'
meeting at the weekend.
"After Slovakia voted for the bail-out package, the market
is focusing on the fact that that alone won't solve the
problems. Unless you forcefully recapitalise banks, they won't
resume lending," said Kakuya Kojoh, manager of securities
department at Nissan Century Securities.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's reminded investors that
the region's problems are far from over, downgrading the
long-term credit rating of Spain late on Thursday by one notch
to AA-minus from AA with a negative outlook, due to weak growth,
tightening fiscal conditions and high private sector debt.
Selling from European investors as well as profit-taking
ahead of weekend pushed down share prices with concerns about
banks' exposure to euro zone debt still capping investors
appetite.
The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent to 8,747.96 in
relatively thin trade, although it managed to stay above its
25-day moving average of 8,645. It hit a one-month high of 8,854
on Thursday.
The broader Topix index declined 1.3 percent to
748.81.
The Olympus news managed to drag on the overall market, and
trade in the company shot up to nearly 20 times as much as its
30-day average.
Former CEO Michael Woodford had told Reuters in May he would
cut jobs to achieve his mid-term cost targets.
"Investors appear to have sold futures after the Olympus
news, although it's clearly specific to one company and should
not have a big long-term impact on the overall market," said
Koichi Ogawa, a chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
Suzuki Motor Corp ended down 3 points at 1,656 yen after it
accused Volkswagen of breaching a partnership pact by
withholding hybrid technology it promised to share, pushing
their two-year-old alliance to the brink of disintegration.
Softbank Corp erased early gains and dropped 2.7
percent to 2,478 yen, after the mobile phone operator
temporarily stopped accepting contract applications when
heavier-than-expected applications for the new iPhone caused
system troubles. Apple Inc's iPhone 4S went on sale in
Japan and other countries on Friday.
Rival KDDI Corp , which also started distributing
the iPhone, rose 1.0 percent to 585,000 yen.
Fast Retailing added 3.1 percent to 13,490 yen and
was the fifth-heaviest traded issue by turnover, as it prepared
to kick off a high-profile U.S. expansion by opening a new
flagship store in Manhattan on Friday to anchor its push to rely
less on its home market.
JPMorgan Chase & Co was the biggest drag on the Dow
Jones industrial average after the second-largest U.S.
lender reported a drop in its third-quarter net profit, fanning
worries that the U.S. growth will remain weak.
Some 1.56 billion shares changed hands on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's main board, below Thursday's total of 1.58 billion
shares and last week's daily average of 1.86 billion. Nearly
seven shares declined for each one that advanced.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)