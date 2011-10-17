* Olympus shares continue plunge after CEO firing

* Exporters continue rising from early-Oct lows

* Nikkei remains solidly above 25-day moving average

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 17 The Nikkei average rose to a six-week high on Monday, helped by hopes for corporate earnings and expectations that Europe will come up with a plan to contain its debt crisis.

But shares in Olympus plunged for a second day as the shock dismissal of its CEO widened into corporate governance concerns, and the stock has lost 36 percent since Thursday's close.

The British former chief executive of the camera and endoscope maker said in a Financial Times interview he was fired for probing payments relating to acquisitions made by the company before he joined the board.

"The shocking developments at Olympus do not seem to be affecting broader market sentiment, as investors cautiously buy back other Japanese shares as European worries fade," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

Among exporters, Komatsu and Sony Corp were among those continuing to post strong gains after falling to dramatic lows earlier this month on fears that Europe's woes would spread to the global financial system and have a wide impact on growth.

The Nikkei added 1.5 percent to 8,881.42 in relatively thin trade by the midday break, after rising as high as 8,911.70 shortly after the open.

It was the first time for the benchmark to trade above the 8,900 level since Sept. 2, and it remains solidly above its 25-day moving average of 8,649. The gains follow a 1.7 percent climb for last week.

The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 761.02.

Google Inc helped lift U.S. shares on Friday, a day after its results sailed past Wall Street's expectations, countering disappointment at earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Alcoa Inc which highlighted the impact of the deepening European crisis.

Some analysts said Japanese shares will move within a range until more U.S. corporate results are out. This week's U.S. results include those from Goldman Sachs , Bank of America and Apple Inc .

Investors will also continue to watch developments in Europe this week. The world's leading economies at a G20 meeting pressed Europe to act decisively within eight days to resolve the crisis, raising hopes that officials will agree on the outlines of a plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

Olympus was down 22.3 percent at 1,589 yen with volume jumping to more than 10 times the company's 30-day average. Many brokerages have cut their rating on the stock to "hold" or "neutral" from "buy" or "outperform".

Sony shares added 4.6 percent to 1,601 yen, and have now gained more than 12 percent since hitting a 25-year low of 1,370 on Oct. 4.

Komatsu rose 3.8 percent to 1,799 yen, and is now up 23.4 percent from its nearly 15-month low of 1,449 on Oct. 5.

Hope for a European debt solution helped lift banking shares, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 3.3 percent to 2,198 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 1.8 percent to 341 yen.

Some 656 million shares changed hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, below Friday's morning volume of 817 million shares. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)