* Euro zone hopes, Google earnings help
* Turnover lowest this year as investors remain cautious
* Olympus shares continue plunge after CEO firing
* Exporters continue rising from early-Oct lows
* Nikkei looks set to face Ichimoku cloud test
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 17 The Nikkei average rose to a
six-week high on Monday, helped by hopes for corporate earnings
and expectations that Europe will come up with a plan to contain
its debt crisis, though some market players expect the rally to
run out of steam soon.
Shares in Olympus plunged for a second day as the
shock dismissal of its CEO widened into corporate governance
concerns. The stock has lost 37 percent since Thursday's close,
wiping out $3.2 billion in market value from the Japanese
precision instrument and camera maker.
Caution over the outcome of the European Union
summit on Sunday, where European leaders are under huge pressure
to present a plan that will decisively address the sovereign
debt crisis, could cap the market later in the week.
"Global stocks and commodity prices have rallied in the past
week on hopes of policy steps. But if you look at interbank
money markets, tension remains high. There is the risk of
disappointment," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of
investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
The Nikkei added 1.5 percent to 8,879.60 -- its best
finish since Sept. 2, while the broader Topix index
gained 1.8 percent to 761.88.
But in a sign of investor caution, turnover for the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's main board was 891 billion yen , its
lowest since late December.
On technical charts, the Nikkei looks set to face resistance
from the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud, which is around 9,010 and
which will gradually fall to 8,822 by Friday.
If the Nikkei breaks above the cloud bottom, that
would send strong bull sign, and could open way for a test of
its Sept. 1 high near 9,100.
"I'm not that pessimistic. I think the debt crisis is coming
to a climax. The Nikkei will likely pierce the cloud this week,"
said Hisashi Kuroda, portfolio manager at Meiji Yasuda Asset
Management.
Before the weekend EU Summit, the market will be
also looking to U.S. corporate earnings after solid results from
Google Inc helped lift U.S. shares on Friday.
This week's U.S. results include those from Goldman Sachs
, Bank of America and Apple Inc .
Olympus fell 24 percent at 1,555 yen with volume jumping to
more than 30 times the company's daily average before the firing
of its president. Its turnover accounted for nearly 10 percent
of trade in the TSE's first section.
Many brokerages have cut their rating on the stock to "hold"
or "neutral" from "buy" or "outperform".
The British former chief executive of the camera and
endoscope maker said in a Financial Times interview he was fired
for probing payments relating to acquisitions made by the
company before he joined the board.
"The shocking developments at Olympus do not seem to be
affecting broader market sentiment, as investors cautiously buy
back other Japanese shares as European worries fade," said Fujio
Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
Among exporters, Komatsu and Sony Corp
were among those continuing to post strong gains after falling
to dramatic lows earlier this month on fears that Europe's woes
would spread to the global financial system and have a wide
impact on growth.
Sony shares added 5.0 percent to 1,607 yen, and have now
gained more than 17 percent since hitting a 25-year low of 1,370
on Oct. 4.
Komatsu rose 2.9 percent to 1,783 yen, and is now up 23
percent from 1,449 yen, a two-year low marked on Oct. 5.
Some 1.45 billion shares changed hands on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's main board, about 30 percent below this year's
average.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)