TOKYO Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to fall from a six-week high on Tuesday after Wall Street shares slid on concerns that Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not be as fast and comprehensive as some had hoped for.

Support is seen around 8,689, a 38.2 percent retracement of the Nikkei's rally to Monday's six-week closing high from its Oct. 5 low, and then at its 25-day moving average around 8,650.

Wall Street shares fell on Monday after Germany said that a summit of EU leaders next Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

"Although markets were not expecting the debt crisis to be resolved overnight, shares prices are likely to succumb to profit-taking after the rally," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

On Monday, the Nikkei added 1.5 percent to 8,879.60, its highest finish since Sept. 2, while the broader Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 761.88. Turnover for the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, however, was its lowest since late December.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,700 and 8,850 on Tuesday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NIYc1 closed at 8,795, down 105 points from the Osaka JNIc1 close.

Investors, who have scooped up exporters such as Sony during the market's rally in the past week, may shift back to domestic-demand oriented firms, Nishi said.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2252 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1200.86 -1.94% -23.720 USD/JPY 76.86 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.155 -- -0.096 SPOT GOLD 1671.46 0.03% 0.560 US CRUDE CLc1 86.27 -0.13% -0.110 DOW JONES 11397.00 -2.13% -247.49 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Olympus

Olympus told investors on Monday that it may take legal action against ousted Chief Executive Michael Woodford, accusing him of disclosing confidential information in media interviews where he discussed alleged improper M&A payments.

-- NTT DoCoMo Inc

NTT DoCoMo Inc will raise its smartphone sales outlook for the current fiscal by more than 2 million units to about 8 million as it gains from strong demand for the devices, the Nikkei business daily said.

-- Tokyo Electric

Tokyo Electric Power Co is looking to request around 700 billion yen ($9.12 billion) in financial aid from a government-backed institution set up to support nuclear disaster compensation, the Nikkei said.

-- Honda , other Thai floods victims

Honda decided to cut production in Malaysia due to disruption in parts supplies as its factory in Thailand suffered from flooding, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

At least 300 Japanese companies have been affected by flooding in Thailand and it could be months before all are fully up and running again, the Japan External Trade Organisation's (JETRO) Thailand head said on Monday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)