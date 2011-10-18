* Support seen around 8,689, then 25-day moving average
* Olympus has lost 37 pct since shock dismissal of CEO
* Comments from Germany take wind out of equity rally
* U.S. earnings in focus, Japan earnings start next week
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
more than 1 percent on Tuesday from a six-week high hit the
previous day on concerns that Europe's solution to its debt
crisis may not be as fast and comprehensive as some had hoped
for.
Shares in Olympus gyrated wildly, tumbling to a
fresh 2-1/2-year low since its shock dismissal of its CEO, with
the camera and endoscope maker under pressure to disclose
details of payments to advisers in the buyout of a UK-based
medical equipment firm. It later ended morning trade up 1
percent.
Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next
Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, a warning that poured cold water on hopes
of a clear-cut solution to the debt's crisis.
"I'd say more than half of equity rally this month had been
driven by hopes of European policy steps. I thought the rally
would run out of steam after the EU summit but it came faster,"
said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.
The Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent to 8,742.57,
while the broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to
752.36.
For now, support for the Nikkei is seen around 8,689, a 38.2
percent retracement of its rally to Monday's six-week closing
high from its Oct. 5 low, and then at its 25-day moving average,
now around 8,650.
"As long as the Nikkei stays above its 25-day moving
average, I think the market's uptrend will continue," said
Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Securities, adding
that he thinks the market is in a rising trend after formation
of double bottom in late September to early October.
Shares of exporters, which had benefited from optimism on
the euro zone's debt crisis in the past week, underperformed the
overall market.
Machinery manufacturers and makers of electronics
goods both fell 1.8 percent.
Olympus continued to trade heavily and hit a fresh 2
1/2-year low of 1,455 yen before rising back to end morning
trade at 1,570 yen. The stock has lost 37 percent since the
abrupt firing of its CEO on Friday.
The company told investors on Monday that it may take legal
action against ousted Chief Executive Michael Woodford, accusing
him of disclosing confidential information in media interviews.
Woodford in turn has accused the board of firing him for
probing allegations of improper payments related to
acquisitions, according to media reports.
Investors are also focused on U.S. corporate earnings, with
the scorecard so far mixed at best.
This week will see reports from Apple Inc , Intel
Goldman Sachs , Bank of America and other
prominent companies.
"Looking at U.S. corporate earning so far, I'm left with the
impression that even though EPS is coming in line with
expectations, the top line is weak at many companies. I expect
global shares to slip towards the end of month," Monji said.
Earning announcements from Japanese companies will also
gather pace in the final week of October. Analysts are generally
upbeat on the past quarter as companies are recovering from the
damage from the earthquake and nuclear accident in March.
Still, the yen's strength and signs of slowdown in the
global economy are hurting some companies, especially exporters.
Yaskawa Electric , which cut its operating profit
outlook for the year to March to 14 billion yen from 20 billion
yen on the strong yen and slow sales of motors used in
chipmaking equipment, dropped 6.1 percent to 589 yen.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)