TOKYO, Oct 19 The Nikkei is poised for gains on Wednesday after a report raised expectations Europe will act to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, but gains may be tempered by caution after a mixed batch of U.S. earnings that included a weaker-than-expected report from Apple Inc.

Wall Street rallied on Tuesday after Britain's Guardian newspaper said France and Germany will increase the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros as part of a plan to resolve the sovereign debt crisis.

"It's a familiar pattern these days, to sell stocks whenever there's bad news from Europe and buy them back whenever there's good news, but investors are getting tired of it," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, adding that this was one reason for recent thin trade.

Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade between 8,800 and 8,900 on Wednesday.

Apple's latest results could weigh on tech shares. After the bell, Apple reported a rare miss in quarterly results after sales of its flagship iPhone fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose after the Europe news, after initially falling on their respective results. Bank of America reported a third-quarter profit but showed its main businesses struggled, and Goldman reported a rare loss.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,870, up 120 points from their Osaka close of 8,750. JNIc1.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 3.5 million shares. Buy orders came to 13.5 million and sell orders totaled 17 million.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei average closed down 1.6 percent at 8,741.91, while the broader Topix index lost 1.4 percent to 751.24.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1225.38 2.04% 24.520 USD/JPY 76.78 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1746 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1654.19 -0.27% -4.450 US CRUDE CLc1 88.15 -0.22% -0.190 DOW JONES 11577.05 1.58% 180.05 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late > Euro rises after report on 2 trln euro rescue fund > Prices drop on report of euro zone fund boost > Gold falls on euro zone worries, China slowdown > Brent oil pare gains after APIs; eye equities

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Olympus

Olympus Corp came under more pressure to disclose details of payments made in a series of acquisitions as its shares plunged for a third straight day on Tuesday following the unexpected dismissal of its chief executive last week.

- Komatsu Ltd

Komatsu's operating profit will likely climb 26 percent to about 280 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2012, a smaller-than-anticipated gain due to falling construction machinery sales in China and a stronger-than-expected yen, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

- Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp's operating profit likely fell 14 percent on the year to about 96 billion yen for the six months ended Sept. 30, on a par with a previous forecast, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)