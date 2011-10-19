TOKYO, Oct 19 The Nikkei rose on Wednesday after a report lifted expectations that Europe will act to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, though scepticism about whether it can take such a bold step limited further gains.

The market lacked also momentum on caution about a mixed batch of U.S. earnings after Apple reported a rare miss in quarterly results, with sales of its flagship iPhone falling short of Wall Street expectations.

The Nikkei added 0.8 percent to 8,805.94, while the broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 755.29.

Wall Street rallied on Tuesday after Britain's Guardian newspaper said France and Germany will increase the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros as part of a plan to resolve the sovereign debt crisis.

A senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

"If they can boost the bailout fund to two trillion euro, that would be a perfect score markets have been looking for. But the reality is that will be difficult to pull off," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Apple's latest results undermined tech shares, but an upbeat earning forecast from Intel Corp helped counter the impact. Ibiden , a major supplier of integrated circuit packages to the U.S. firm, rose 2.9 percent to 1,897 yen. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)