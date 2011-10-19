TOKYO, Oct 19 The Nikkei stock average rose on Wednesday after a media report raised expectations that Europe will act to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, though scepticism about whether it can put bold steps into practice curbed gains.

The Nikkei climbed 0.4 percent to end at 8,772.54, after rising as high as 8,831.55 at one point. The broader Topix index finished at 750.84, almost flat on the day. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)