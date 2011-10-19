* Report of 2 trln euro rescue plan triggers short-covering
* Trading volume low as investors look to EU summit
* Apple earnings undermine confidence, though Intel eases
impact
* Olympus falls 2 pct as governance doubts weigh
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 19 The Nikkei stock average rose on
Wednesday after a media report raised expectations that Europe
will act to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, though
scepticism about whether it can put bold steps into practice
curbed gains.
The market also lacked momentum on caution about a mixed
batch of U.S. earnings after Apple reported a rare miss
in quarterly results, with sales of its flagship iPhone falling
short of Wall Street expectations.
"This feels like a short sunny spell when you have to put up
your washing," said Tetsuro Ii, the president of Commons Asset
Management.
The Nikkei climbed 0.4 percent at 8,772.54, after
rising as high as 8,831.55, while the broader Topix index
stood flat at 751.49.
Trade remained extremely light, with volume at 1.30 billion
shares, nearly 40 percent below the average so far this year and
the second lowest after Tuesday, when it hit the lowest since
December.
Wall Street rallied in its last hour of trade on Tuesday
after Britain's Guardian newspaper said France and Germany will
increase the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros as part
of a plan to resolve the sovereign debt crisis.
But a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no
mention of such a deal and many market players doubt whether
such a huge increase is immediately possible given how
policymakers have had a tough time getting the current 440
billion euro bailout scheme ratified in the euro bloc.
"If they can boost the bailout fund to 2 trillion euro, that
would be the perfect score markets have been looking for. But
the reality is that will be difficult to pull off," said
Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
While the news prompted short holders to cover
their positions, many investors preferred to wait to see what
European leaders do at their summit on Sunday.
"I'm sure there will be a lot of headlines on the euro zone
plan towards the summit and speculators will jump on them,
swinging the market this way or that. But real money investors
are waiting for the summit. That's why volume is slow," said
Mitsubishi's Fujito.
RARE MISS
Apple's latest results undermined tech shares,
although an upbeat earnings forecast from Intel Corp
helped minimise the impact.
Ibiden , a major supplier of integrated circuit
packages to the U.S. firm, rose 2.8 percent to 1,895 yen.
Olympus remained the most actively traded share by
turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board for the fourth
day in a row as the company suffers from allegations by its
former CEO that it made improper M&A fee payments.
Olympus fell 2.0 percent to 1,389 yen, though it has so far
managed to stay above Tuesday's 2-1/2 year low of 1,281 yen.
There were bids from investors who saw value in the
company's strength in its endoscope business and traders also
cited increasingly difficult conditions for selling the issue
short, as the amount of shares available for lending is
evaporating.
Still, doubts about the company's governance are making the
stock untouchable for many investors.
"Foreign investors had snatched up the shares after they
hired a foreign CEO and they haven't offloaded their holdings
yet," said a trader at a Japanese firm.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)