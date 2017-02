TOKYO, Oct 20 The Nikkei share average closed at a two-week low on Thursday after comments from France's president threw cold water on expectations the European Union's weekend summit would result in real progress in keeping the euro zone debt crisis in check.

The Nikkei average fell 1 percent to 8,682.15 and the broader Topix index shed 0.7 percent to 746.02.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)