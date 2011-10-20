* Thai flood impact weighs on car, electronics makers

* Nikkei support seen at 25-day moving average at 8,655

* Foreign investors turned net share buyers last week

By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 20 The Nikkei share average closed at a two-week low on Thursday after comments from France's president threw cold water on expectations the European Union's weekend summit would result in real progress in keeping the euro zone debt crisis in check.

Olympus , the most active stock by turnover for the fifth day in a row after a management scandal, fell another 4.9 percent after seesawing wildly, shedding 47 percent and losing 314 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in market capitalization since last Thursday.

"Olympus' losses have taken capital out of the market and are another factor, in addition to Europe, that is weighing on overall sentiment," said Okasan Securities strategist Hideyuki Ishiguro.

Exporters, which outperformed the market in a rally to a six-week high earlier this month, slipped as the renewed euro zone worries prompted investors to reverse their positions. The continued impact of Thailand's massive flooding also weighed on manufacturers, with carmakers and electronics makers including Sony Corp taking a hit.

The Nikkei average fell 1 percent to 8,682.15 and the broader Topix index shed 0.7 percent to 746.02.

Trade remained light, with 1.46 billion shares changing hands on the main board, as many investors awaited the outcome of the EU summit on Sunday. Three shares declined for each one that advanced.

The Nikkei has major support at its 25-day moving average at 8,655, while its five-day moving average at 8,765 is seen as immediate resistance.

Above that, the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud looms at 8,839. The cloud bottom gradually descends to 8,600 by mid-November.

"I don't think the market has the energy to break above the cloud. The market will be wobbly after the EU summit next week," said Yutaka Miura, a technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

French President Sarkozy told French lawmakers the dispute over an increase in a bailout fund was holding up negotiations as he flew to Frankfurt to talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an attempt to break the deadlock ahead of the EU summit on Sunday.

FOREIGN BUYING

On the positive side, Ministry of Finance data showed foreign investors became net buyers of Japanese shares last week for the first time in 12 weeks.

The data underscored the significance of non-Japanese investors to market trends, and helps explain why Japanese shares have been so sensitive to developments in Europe.

"The fact that the Nikkei rose above its 25-day moving average in the week when foreign investors were buying shows that the market needs foreign buying to rally," said Eiji Kinouchi, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.

Foreign investors may return to shares more from late October, he said, as selling by U.S. mutual funds normally tapers off by late October after the U.S. earnings season is over.

If the debt crisis shows some signs of stabilisation, European investors may resume buying as well, but that may have to wait until late November, when banks have secured enough cash for year-end funding needs, he added.

Olympus shares dropped 4.9 percent to 1,321 yen, erasing earlier gains. Although some speculators closed their short-selling positions, fresh selling mounted as more institutional investors cut their positions as the scandal unfolds.

The camera and precision equipment maker's ousted CEO told Reuters that he had contacted Japan's securities watchdog, calling for an investigation and detailing his concerns over payments involved with a past acquisition.

Sony Corp lost 1.6 percent to 1,544 yen, after it said on Thursday it would delay indefinitely the launches of several new cameras, lens kits and headphones after flooding forced it to halt production at some plants in Thailand.

Carmakers, already weak as investors shed exporter shares, extended losses in afternoon trading after Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga told reporters that Thailand's floods resulted in a production loss of 6,000 units per day.

Toyota Motor Corp lost 1 percent to 2,555 yen, Nissan Motor Co shed 1.7 percent to 697 yen and Honda Motor Co skidded 3 percent to 2,304 yen. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)