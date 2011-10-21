* Major support at 25-day moving average
* Resistance seen at 5-day moving average
* Olympus shares continue falling in heavy trading
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei edged higher on Friday
in relatively thin trade, as investors await more signals from
Europe from leaders working out the details of a plan to contain
the euro zone's debt crisis.
Wall Street ended with modest gains on Thursday, after
Germany and France released a statement saying that European
leaders would discuss a global solution to the crisis on Sunday
but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be
held by Wednesday at the latest.
"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are
reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and
trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi,
general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,688.18 the broader
Topix index was flat.
Strategists said the Nikkei has major support at its 25-day
moving average at 8,657, while its five-day moving average at
8,752 is seen as immediate resistance. But a test of these
levels was seen as unlikely, pending any new European
developments.
"The U.S. market didn't make big moves yesterday as
investors await news from Europe, so there's not reason to
expect Japanese markets to do anything but the same," said
Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp were down 3.6
percent at 1,274 yen, continuing to see heavy trade.
Olympus' biggest shareholders on Thursday called on the
precision instrument maker to explain hundreds of millions of
dollars in controversial payments publicised this week by its
ousted British chief executive Michael Woodford.
Mitsubishi Motors rose 1 percent to 100 yen after
the Nikkei business daily reported the car maker's operating
profit likely quadrupled on the year to around 28 billion yen in
the April-September first half, beating its earlier forecast for
18 billion yen.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)