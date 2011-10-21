* Major support at 25-day moving average

* Resistance seen at 5-day moving average

* Olympus shares continue falling in heavy trading

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei edged higher on Friday in relatively thin trade, as investors await more signals from Europe from leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

Wall Street ended with modest gains on Thursday, after Germany and France released a statement saying that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,688.18 the broader Topix index was flat.

Strategists said the Nikkei has major support at its 25-day moving average at 8,657, while its five-day moving average at 8,752 is seen as immediate resistance. But a test of these levels was seen as unlikely, pending any new European developments.

"The U.S. market didn't make big moves yesterday as investors await news from Europe, so there's not reason to expect Japanese markets to do anything but the same," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp were down 3.6 percent at 1,274 yen, continuing to see heavy trade.

Olympus' biggest shareholders on Thursday called on the precision instrument maker to explain hundreds of millions of dollars in controversial payments publicised this week by its ousted British chief executive Michael Woodford.

Mitsubishi Motors rose 1 percent to 100 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported the car maker's operating profit likely quadrupled on the year to around 28 billion yen in the April-September first half, beating its earlier forecast for 18 billion yen. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)