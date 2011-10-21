* Major support at 25-day moving average
* Resistance seen at 5-day moving average
* Olympus shares continue falling in heavy trade
* Tepco turnover tops that of Olympus
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 21 The Nikkei edged lower on Friday
in relatively thin trade, as investors await more signals from
leaders working out the details of a plan to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
Germany and France released a statement on Thursday saying
that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the
crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a
second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.
"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are
reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and
trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi,
general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 8,675.60 and the
broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 744.42 at the
midday trading break. Volume was thin, with 630 million shares
changing hands on the main board, on track to fall short of
Thursday's full-day volume of 1.46 billion shares.
Strategists said the Nikkei has major support at its 25-day
moving average at 8,657, while its five-day moving average at
8,750 is seen as immediate resistance. But a test of these
levels was seen as unlikely, pending any new European
developments.
"The U.S. market didn't make big moves yesterday as
investors await news from Europe, so there's no reason to expect
Japanese markets to do anything but the same," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp were down 4.9
percent at 1,256 yen, after its biggest shareholders on Thursday
called on the precision instrument maker to explain hundreds of
millions of dollars in controversial payments publicised this
week by its ousted British chief executive Michael Woodford.
Olympus shares have lost 49 percent of their value since the
company fired Woodford from his top post a week ago.
But beleaguered utility Tokyo Electric Power Co
topped Olympus in turnover, bumping the scandal-plagued
manufacturer off the top position it had held for five trading
sessions. Both Tepco and Olympus have already traded at about
twice their average 30-day full day volume.
Tepco shed 7.2 percent to 271 yen as some investors took
profits after shares of the operator of the crippled Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant spiked 36 percent on a late surge in the
previous session.
The utility's shares have been prone to sharp market moves
since the March 11 earthquake made the utility potentially
liable for billions of dollars in compensation claims from
radiation victims.
Mitsubishi Motors rose 2 percent to 101 yen after
the Nikkei business daily reported the carmaker's operating
profit likely quadrupled on the year to around 28 billion yen in
the April-September first half, beating its earlier forecast for
18 billion yen.
Trend Micro rose 2.3 percent to 2,708 yen, its
highest since late February, helped by expectations that the
rising popularity of smartphones using Google's Android
platform will lead to rising demand for the company's antivirus
services.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph
Radford)