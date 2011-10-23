TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei may climb on Monday after signs of progress on Europe's debt crisis, but gains are likely to be capped by foreign exchange concerns after the yen rose to an all-time high against the dollar on Friday.

European Union leaders made some progress on Sunday towards a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, nearing agreement on bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional rescue fund.

But exporter shares could come under pressure after the dollar dropped to an all-time low of 75.78 yen on Friday. It was last at 76.25 yen , compared with 76.090 late in New York on Friday.

"U.S. stocks gained on Friday, and the latest news from Europe was positive, but concerns about the strong yen are likely to keep Japanese stocks trading in a range," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade between 8,650 and 8,800 on Monday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,745, up 65 points from their Osaka close of 8,680. JNIc1.

On Friday, the Nikkei slipped 3.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to 8,675.60, losing 0.8 percent for the week. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 744.21, with that benchmark losing 0.6 percent for the week.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1238.25 1.88% 22.860 USD/JPY 76.25 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2157 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1641.79 0.08% 1.370 US CRUDE CLc1 87.2 -0.23% -0.200 DOW JONES 11808.79 2.31% 267.01 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Olympus

The ousted chief executive of scandal-rocked Olympus Corp said the company's review of a $687 million payment to financial advisers has not gone far enough and said he was fired because he asked questions about the extraordinary fee, according to the Associated Press.

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Military data on weapons including warplanes and information on nuclear power plants may have been stolen during the cyber attack against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries that became apparent in August, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.

- Panasonic

Panasonic Corp will scale back domestic semiconductor output by the end of March 2012 and cut about 1,000 jobs, after its recent move to reduce TV panel production, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday.

- Nippon Yusen

Nippon Yusen estimated its net loss for the half-year period through September was 12 billion yen, more than double its previous forecast for a 5 billion yen loss. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)