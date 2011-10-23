TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei may climb on Monday
after signs of progress on Europe's debt crisis, but gains are
likely to be capped by foreign exchange concerns after the yen
rose to an all-time high against the dollar on Friday.
European Union leaders made some progress on Sunday towards
a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, nearing
agreement on bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional
rescue fund.
But exporter shares could come under pressure after the
dollar dropped to an all-time low of 75.78 yen on Friday. It was
last at 76.25 yen , compared with 76.090 late in New York
on Friday.
"U.S. stocks gained on Friday, and the latest news from
Europe was positive, but concerns about the strong yen are
likely to keep Japanese stocks trading in a range," said Yutaka
Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade
between 8,650 and 8,800 on Monday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,745, up 65 points from
their Osaka close of 8,680. JNIc1.
On Friday, the Nikkei slipped 3.26 points, or 0.04 percent,
to 8,675.60, losing 0.8 percent for the week. The broader Topix
index lost 0.2 percent to 744.21, with that benchmark
losing 0.6 percent for the week.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2314 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1238.25 1.88% 22.860
USD/JPY 76.25 0.12% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2157 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1641.79 0.08% 1.370
US CRUDE CLc1 87.2 -0.23% -0.200
DOW JONES 11808.79 2.31% 267.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Olympus
The ousted chief executive of scandal-rocked Olympus Corp
said the company's review of a $687 million payment to financial
advisers has not gone far enough and said he was fired because
he asked questions about the extraordinary fee, according to the
Associated Press.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Military data on weapons including warplanes and information
on nuclear power plants may have been stolen during the cyber
attack against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries that became apparent
in August, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.
- Panasonic
Panasonic Corp will scale back domestic semiconductor output
by the end of March 2012 and cut about 1,000 jobs, after its
recent move to reduce TV panel production, the Nikkei business
daily said on Sunday.
- Nippon Yusen
Nippon Yusen estimated its net loss for the half-year period
through September was 12 billion yen, more than double its
previous forecast for a 5 billion yen loss.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)