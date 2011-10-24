TOKYO, Oct 24 The Nikkei rose on Monday after the weekend yielded signs of progress on a plan to contain the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis through bank recapitalisation and leveraging the regional rescue fund.

The Nikkei added 1 percent to 8,765.17 The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 749.65. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)