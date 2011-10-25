BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after global shares rallied on hopes of progress in Europe's debt crisis and on strong earnings from Caterpillar.
But with investors mostly on the sidelines ahead of earnings announcements from Japanese firms, gains were expected to be limited, with the Nikkei's six-week high of 8,911.70 set on Monday last week seen as major resistance.
The Nikkei opened up 0.25 percent at 8,866.43. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04