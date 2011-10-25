TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after global shares rallied on hopes of progress in Europe's debt crisis and on strong earnings from Caterpillar.

But with investors mostly on the sidelines ahead of earnings announcements from Japanese firms, gains were expected to be limited, with the Nikkei's six-week high of 8,911.70 set on Monday last week seen as major resistance.

The Nikkei opened up 0.25 percent at 8,866.43. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)