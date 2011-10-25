TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average reversed early gains and slipped on Tuesday as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gave in to caution ahead of corporate earnings reports as the yen stayed near a record high versus the dollar.

Olympus rose 6 percent, and could snap the seven-day losing streak it has been on since the company's firing of its former CEO exposed a governance scandal at the camera and endoscope maker.

"I suspect there's a feeling that earnings guidance from Japanese companies may disappoint as the yen is stuck near a record high," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

The yen traded at 76.20 against the dollar , near a record high of 75.78 set last Friday.

That come on top of concerns about damages to Japanese manufacturers' factories from flood in Thailand and supply chain disruptions, the full extent of which is still unknown.

The Nikkei average fell 0.3 percent to 8,818.93 while the broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 751.77.

Selling from European investors when the Nikkei is above 8,800, is also hampering any test of last week's six-week peak around 8,910, market players also said.

Construction machine makers, such as Komatsu and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co , got a boost from Caterpillar Inc's upbeat results.

Komatsu rose 3.2 percent while Hitachi Construction rose 2.1 percent.

Shares of Olympus rose in heavy trading as short sellers took profits after the stock lost more than 50 percent of its value by Monday.

Many Japanese companies will announce earnings results in the coming weeks, with Fanuc set to report later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)