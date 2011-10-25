* Some sceptical whether Europe has found solution to crisis

* Olympus 8 pct, on track to snap 7-day losing streak

* NGK Insulators skids after battery report; Fanuc lower after results

By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 25 The Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday, reversing early gains as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gave way to caution on the domestic front as Japan's corporate earnings season kicked off.

Scandal-hit Olympus rose 8 percent and looked poised to snap a seven-day share price plunge triggered by the firing of its former chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to financial advisers in past M&A deals.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd's shares skidded 2.1 percent to 12,290 yen after its forecast was mostly in line with expectations. The company said it expects 236 billion yen in operating profit for the year to March, compared with a median analyst forecast of 234.2 billion yen according to Reuters Starmine.

Caution ahead of earnings kept buyers on the sidelines and prompted some investors to take profits after Monday's gains, on fears that earnings surprises will weigh on the broader market in the days ahead.

"There is no reason to buy shares right now, as even investors who are hopeful about earnings want to make sure that results don't disappoint," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,769.02 , after climbing as high as 8,870.37 in the morning, while the broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 748.50.

The yen was trading at 76.05 against the dollar , near a record high of 75.78 set last Friday, which weighed on exporter shares, as did fears about the impact of massive flooding in Thailand on Japanese manufacturers with affected production facilities there.

Some market players were also sceptical about whether European policymakers are doing enough to contain the debt crisis.

"If the latest rally was really driven by euro zone hopes, then by rights Italians shares or European banking shares should have lead gains. But that was not the case," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.

The weakness in Tokyo comes despite big gains on Wall Street on Monday on hopes of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis and upbeat earnings from Caterpillar Inc , which lifted shares of heavy equipment makers Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co .

Komatsu rose 3.3 percent while Hitachi Construction rose 2.3 percent.

Shares of Olympus rose in heavy trading, gaining 8 percent to 1,188 yen, as short sellers took profits after the stock lost more than 50 percent of its value through Monday.

But NGK Insulators Ltd plummeted 17.8 percent to 921 yen and was the third-heaviest traded share by turnover, after the Nikkei business daily reported the company is asking customers to refrain from using its high-capacity sodium-sulfur batteries while it investigates the cause of a Sept. 21 fire at the Tsukuba plant of Mitsubishi Materials Corp . NGK said in a statement that the report was not based on information it announced but said it was looking into the cause of the fire.

Overall trading volume picked up slightly after very slow trade for a week, with 1.15 billion shares changing hands. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)