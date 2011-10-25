TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei is likely to slip on Wednesday on fears that European leaders might not come up with a comprehensive plan to contain that region's debt crisis, as well as concerns about the yen's continued strength and its impact on Japanese companies' profits.

European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later Wednesday to discuss measures aimed at solving the sovereign debt woes, such as bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional rescue fund.

Tokyo investors will also be watching foreign exchange markets, after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against the yen at 75.73 yen on Tuesday.

"Europe and the yen strength are fanning concerns, with recent Japanese earnings also showing impact of the yen's strength," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities

Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade between 8,650 and 8,750 on Wednesday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 3.9 million shares. Buy orders came to 9.5 million and sell orders totalled 13.4 million.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,700, down 70 points from their Osaka close of 8,770. JNIc1.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,762.31, while the broader Topix shed 1 percent to 747.70.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2317 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1229.05 -2% -25.140 USD/JPY 76.13 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1142 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1697.7 -0.17% -2.950 US CRUDE CLc1 92.38 -0.85% -0.800 DOW JONES 11706.62 -1.74% -207.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Olympus A senior Japanese lawmaker demanded a probe of "outlandish" advisory payments at Olympus and its ousted chief executive said he was in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), piling pressure on the embattled company.

- Canon

Canon Inc posted a 17 percent quarterly operating profit rise on solid demand for office equipment and single-lens reflex cameras, but cut its outlook below expectations, citing the impact of the Thai floods and a strong yen.

- Nidec

Nidec Corp said that it was restarting its hard drive motor factory No.1 in Thailand on Tuesday, after production was halted due to floods.

- Panasonic

Panasonic Corp will start manufacturing small and midsize LCD panels for tablet devices at its television panel production base next spring as business for larger displays worsens, the Nikkei business daily said.

- Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd.'s operating profit likely exceeded 150 billion yen for the six months ended Sept. 30, beating the 100 billion yen projection by a wide margin due to its shift to the infrastructure business, the Nikkei business daily said. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)