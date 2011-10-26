* Expectations of BOJ ETF buys support market-strategist

* Olympus drops after Japan lawmaker demands M&A probe

* Hitachi rises more than 3 pct after it lifts outlook

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei dropped on Wednesday on fears that European leaders might not come up with a comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis, as well as by the yen's continued strength and its impact on Japanese companies' profits.

European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later Wednesday to discuss measures such as bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional rescue fund.

Tokyo investors continued to watch foreign exchange markets, after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against the yen at 75.73 yen on Tuesday.

In light of the yen's appreciation and doubts about a comprehensive solution to Europe's problems, the Bank of Japan will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday, probably focusing on an expansion of its asset-buying programme, sources familiar with the bank's thinking have said.

While the stock market would likely have a muted reaction to any easing announcement, expectations that the central bank will step into the market to buy exchange-traded funds as part of its asset-buying programme are lending some support, market participants said.

"Whenever the Topix falls more than 1 percent in the morning session, the BOJ typically buys ETFs in the afternoon, and this expectation of central-bank buying supports the market," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Nikkei average fell 0.8 percent to 8,692.48, while the broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 741.82.

The Nikkei earlier fell as low a 8,642.56, briefly breaking below support at its 25-day moving average of 8,667.

Scandal-plagued Olympus Corp shed 7.7 percent to 1,098 yen, nearly wiping out its 8.2 percent gain on Tuesday.

Olympus shares fell for seven straight sessions through Tuesday, after it fired its chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to financial advisers in past M&A deals.

On Wednesday, a senior Japanese lawmaker demanded a probe of "outlandish" advisory payments and its ousted chief executive said he was in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), piling pressure on the embattled company.

One bright spot for the market was Hitachi Ltd , whose shares rose 3.2 percent to 422 yen after the company lifted its operating profit estimate for the first half by 70 percent due to improvements in its infrastructure-related businesses.

But it maintained its annual profit outlook, citing uncertainty in the global economy, the impact of floods in Thailand and the strong yen. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)