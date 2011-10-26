* Expectations of BOJ ETF buys support market-strategist
* Olympus drops after Japan lawmaker demands M&A probe
* Hitachi rises more than 3 pct after it lifts outlook
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei dropped on Wednesday on
fears that European leaders might not come up with a
comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis, as well
as by the yen's continued strength and its impact on Japanese
companies' profits.
European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later
Wednesday to discuss measures such as bank recapitalisation and
leveraging their regional rescue fund.
Tokyo investors continued to watch foreign exchange markets,
after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against the yen at
75.73 yen on Tuesday.
In light of the yen's appreciation and doubts about a
comprehensive solution to Europe's problems, the Bank of Japan
will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday,
probably focusing on an expansion of its asset-buying programme,
sources familiar with the bank's thinking have said.
While the stock market would likely have a muted reaction to
any easing announcement, expectations that the central bank will
step into the market to buy exchange-traded funds as part of its
asset-buying programme are lending some support, market
participants said.
"Whenever the Topix falls more than 1 percent in the morning
session, the BOJ typically buys ETFs in the afternoon, and this
expectation of central-bank buying supports the market," said
Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Nikkei average fell 0.8 percent to 8,692.48,
while the broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 741.82.
The Nikkei earlier fell as low a 8,642.56, briefly breaking
below support at its 25-day moving average of 8,667.
Scandal-plagued Olympus Corp shed 7.7 percent to
1,098 yen, nearly wiping out its 8.2 percent gain on Tuesday.
Olympus shares fell for seven straight sessions through
Tuesday, after it fired its chief executive, who has questioned
hefty fees paid to financial advisers in past M&A deals.
On Wednesday, a senior Japanese lawmaker demanded a probe of
"outlandish" advisory payments and its ousted chief executive
said he was in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI), piling pressure on the embattled
company.
One bright spot for the market was Hitachi Ltd ,
whose shares rose 3.2 percent to 422 yen after the company
lifted its operating profit estimate for the first half by 70
percent due to improvements in its infrastructure-related
businesses.
But it maintained its annual profit outlook, citing
uncertainty in the global economy, the impact of floods in
Thailand and the strong yen.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)