By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei stock average dropped
on Wednesday on fears that European leaders might not come up
with a comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis,
as well as on concerns about the yen's continued strength and
its impact on Japanese companies' profits.
European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later
Wednesday to discuss measures such as bank recapitalisation and
leveraging their regional rescue fund.
But Japanese shares came off their morning lows as U.S.
stock futures ticked higher, suggesting some investors were
positioning for positive news to emerge from the European
meeting. S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 4.25 points at
1,228.75.
"If Europe has good news and U.S markets rise later today,
no one wants to be caught short. Investors also bought back
shares of companies that recently fell on earnings news, on the
perception that bad news may be factored into the shares," said
Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at
Marusan Securities Co.
Such shares included Canon Inc , which erased its
morning losses, and industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd ,
which slid 3 percent on Tuesday, he said.
Tokyo investors continued to watch foreign exchange markets,
after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against the yen at
75.73 yen on Tuesday.
In light of the yen's appreciation and doubts about a
comprehensive solution to Europe's problems, the Bank of Japan
will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday,
probably focusing on an expansion of its asset-buying programme,
sources familiar with the bank's thinking have said.
While the stock market would likely have a muted reaction to
any easing announcement, expectations that the central bank will
step into the market to buy exchange-traded funds as part of its
asset-buying programme are lending some support, market
participants said.
"Whenever the Topix falls more than 1 percent in the morning
session, the BOJ typically buys ETFs in the afternoon, and this
expectation of central-bank buying supports the market," said
Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent to 8,705.82 by
the midday trading break, while the broader Topix shed
0.7 percent to 742.68.
The Nikkei earlier fell as low as 8,642.56, briefly breaking
below support at its 25-day moving average of 8,667.
OLYMPUS DOWN AGAIN
Canon, which earlier fell as much as 2 percent, recovered to
finish the morning up 0.1 percent at 3,495 yen. The company cut
its annual outlook on Tuesday due to the impact of the Thai
floods and a strong yen.
Fanuc rose 3.6 percent to 12,600 yen, more than offsetting
its drop on Tuesday after its forecast was in line with
expectations, disappointing investors who had been hoping for a
positive surprise.
Scandal-plagued Olympus Corp shed 8.3 percent to
1,090 yen, on track to wipe out its 8.2 percent gain on Tuesday.
Olympus shares fell for seven straight sessions through
Tuesday, losing more than half their value, after the company
fired its chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to
financial advisers in past M&A deals.
On Wednesday, a senior Japanese lawmaker demanded a probe of
"outlandish" advisory payments and its ousted chief executive
said he was in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI), piling pressure on the embattled
company.
One bright spot for the market was Hitachi Ltd ,
whose shares rose 4.2 percent to 426 yen after the company
lifted its operating profit estimate for the first half by 70
percent due to improvements in its infrastructure-related
businesses.
But it maintained its annual profit outlook, citing
uncertainty in the global economy, the impact of floods in
Thailand and the strong yen.
Trading volume was relatively thin but in line with recent
averages, with 639 million shares changing hands by midday,
compared with Tuesday morning's volume of 668 million shares.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)