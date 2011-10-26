* Benchmark pares losses after rise in U.S. stock futures

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Wednesday on fears that European leaders might not come up with a comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis, as well as on concerns about the yen's continued strength and its impact on Japanese companies' profits.

European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later Wednesday to discuss measures such as bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional rescue fund.

But Japanese shares came off their morning lows as U.S. stock futures ticked higher, suggesting some investors were positioning for positive news to emerge from the European meeting. S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 4.25 points at 1,228.75.

"If Europe has good news and U.S markets rise later today, no one wants to be caught short. Investors also bought back shares of companies that recently fell on earnings news, on the perception that bad news may be factored into the shares," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.

Such shares included Canon Inc , which erased its morning losses, and industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd , which slid 3 percent on Tuesday, he said.

Tokyo investors continued to watch foreign exchange markets, after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against the yen at 75.73 yen on Tuesday.

In light of the yen's appreciation and doubts about a comprehensive solution to Europe's problems, the Bank of Japan will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday, probably focusing on an expansion of its asset-buying programme, sources familiar with the bank's thinking have said.

While the stock market would likely have a muted reaction to any easing announcement, expectations that the central bank will step into the market to buy exchange-traded funds as part of its asset-buying programme are lending some support, market participants said.

"Whenever the Topix falls more than 1 percent in the morning session, the BOJ typically buys ETFs in the afternoon, and this expectation of central-bank buying supports the market," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent to 8,705.82 by the midday trading break, while the broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 742.68.

The Nikkei earlier fell as low as 8,642.56, briefly breaking below support at its 25-day moving average of 8,667.

OLYMPUS DOWN AGAIN

Canon, which earlier fell as much as 2 percent, recovered to finish the morning up 0.1 percent at 3,495 yen. The company cut its annual outlook on Tuesday due to the impact of the Thai floods and a strong yen.

Fanuc rose 3.6 percent to 12,600 yen, more than offsetting its drop on Tuesday after its forecast was in line with expectations, disappointing investors who had been hoping for a positive surprise.

Scandal-plagued Olympus Corp shed 8.3 percent to 1,090 yen, on track to wipe out its 8.2 percent gain on Tuesday.

Olympus shares fell for seven straight sessions through Tuesday, losing more than half their value, after the company fired its chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to financial advisers in past M&A deals.

On Wednesday, a senior Japanese lawmaker demanded a probe of "outlandish" advisory payments and its ousted chief executive said he was in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), piling pressure on the embattled company.

One bright spot for the market was Hitachi Ltd , whose shares rose 4.2 percent to 426 yen after the company lifted its operating profit estimate for the first half by 70 percent due to improvements in its infrastructure-related businesses.

But it maintained its annual profit outlook, citing uncertainty in the global economy, the impact of floods in Thailand and the strong yen.

Trading volume was relatively thin but in line with recent averages, with 639 million shares changing hands by midday, compared with Tuesday morning's volume of 668 million shares. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)