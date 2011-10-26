* Expectations of BOJ ETF buys support market -strategist
* Nikkei briefly falls below 25-day moving average
* Olympus drops after Japan lawmaker demands M&A probe
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei stock average erased
steep morning losses to edge higher as U.S. stock futures rose,
suggesting some investors were positioning for positive news to
emerge from a meeting of European leaders later on Wednesday.
European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later on
Wednesday to discuss measures such as bank recapitalisation and
leveraging their regional rescue fund.
The benchmark had dropped as much as 1.4 percent earlier, on
fears that European leaders might not come up with a
comprehensive plan, as well as on concerns about the soaring
yen's impact on Japanese companies' profits.
But Japanese shares came off their morning lows as U.S.
futures began to price in the possibility that the European
meeting will result in something to reassure investors that the
region is on its way to containing its sovereign debt crisis.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 5.5 points at 1,230.
"If Europe has good news and U.S markets rise later today,
no one wants to be caught short. Investors also bought back
shares of companies that recently fell on earnings news, on the
perception that bad news may be factored into the shares," said
Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at
Marusan Securities Co.
The Nikkei average was up 0.4 percent at 8,793.42 in
late afternoon trade, while the broader Topix gained 0.4
percent to 750.51.
The Nikkei earlier fell as low as 8,642.56, briefly breaking
below support at its 25-day moving average of 8,667.
Tokyo investors continued to watch foreign exchange markets,
after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against the yen at
75.73 yen on Tuesday.
In light of the yen's appreciation and doubts about a
comprehensive solution to Europe's problems, the Bank of Japan
will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday,
probably focusing on an expansion of its asset-buying programme,
sources familiar with the bank's thinking have said.
Canon , which earlier fell as much as 2 percent,
recovered to rise 1.7 percent to 3,550 yen. The company cut its
annual outlook on Tuesday due to the impact of the Thai floods
and a strong yen.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd , which slid 3
percent on Tuesday, rose 3 percent to 12,520 yen.
But scandal-plagued Olympus Corp shed 7.5 percent
to 1,100 yen, on track to wipe out most of its 8.2 percent gain
on Tuesday.
Olympus shares fell for seven straight sessions through
Tuesday, losing more than half their value, after the company
fired its chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to
financial advisers in past M&A deals.
On Wednesday, a senior Japanese lawmaker demanded a probe of
"outlandish" advisory payments and its ousted chief executive
said he was in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI), piling pressure on the embattled
company.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)