* Expectations of BOJ ETF buys support market -strategist

* Nikkei briefly falls below 25-day moving average

* Olympus drops after Japan lawmaker demands M&A probe

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 26 The Nikkei stock average erased steep morning losses to edge higher as U.S. stock futures rose, suggesting some investors were positioning for positive news to emerge from a meeting of European leaders later on Wednesday.

European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later on Wednesday to discuss measures such as bank recapitalisation and leveraging their regional rescue fund.

The benchmark had dropped as much as 1.4 percent earlier, on fears that European leaders might not come up with a comprehensive plan, as well as on concerns about the soaring yen's impact on Japanese companies' profits.

But Japanese shares came off their morning lows as U.S. futures began to price in the possibility that the European meeting will result in something to reassure investors that the region is on its way to containing its sovereign debt crisis. S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 5.5 points at 1,230.

"If Europe has good news and U.S markets rise later today, no one wants to be caught short. Investors also bought back shares of companies that recently fell on earnings news, on the perception that bad news may be factored into the shares," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.

The Nikkei average was up 0.4 percent at 8,793.42 in late afternoon trade, while the broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 750.51.

The Nikkei earlier fell as low as 8,642.56, briefly breaking below support at its 25-day moving average of 8,667.

Tokyo investors continued to watch foreign exchange markets, after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against the yen at 75.73 yen on Tuesday.

In light of the yen's appreciation and doubts about a comprehensive solution to Europe's problems, the Bank of Japan will likely debate easing monetary policy further on Thursday, probably focusing on an expansion of its asset-buying programme, sources familiar with the bank's thinking have said.

Canon , which earlier fell as much as 2 percent, recovered to rise 1.7 percent to 3,550 yen. The company cut its annual outlook on Tuesday due to the impact of the Thai floods and a strong yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd , which slid 3 percent on Tuesday, rose 3 percent to 12,520 yen.

But scandal-plagued Olympus Corp shed 7.5 percent to 1,100 yen, on track to wipe out most of its 8.2 percent gain on Tuesday.

Olympus shares fell for seven straight sessions through Tuesday, losing more than half their value, after the company fired its chief executive, who has questioned hefty fees paid to financial advisers in past M&A deals.

On Wednesday, a senior Japanese lawmaker demanded a probe of "outlandish" advisory payments and its ousted chief executive said he was in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), piling pressure on the embattled company. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)