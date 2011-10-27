* Olympus up 12 pct, to brief on past deals
* Selling from foreign accounts puts lid on Nikkei -players
* Focus also on earnings later in the day
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average erased
early gains to be flat on Thursday as hopes over sporadic
progress in the euro zone's debt crisis steps gave way to
scepticism about the lack of details on its bailout fund and
worries about debt forgiveness for Greece.
Many market players also want to see how earnings later in
the day pan out, hoping that guidance from the likes of
Shin-etsu Chemical and Sharp will provide
clues on the impact of the yen's strength on profits.
"It's true that Europe has taken a step forward. But I doubt
the progress made exceeds analysts' expectations by much," said
Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp's shares jumped 12 percent
after its chairman and president said he would step down and its
newly appointed president said he would explain its past M&A
deals at a news conference.
The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,740.36 while the
broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent to 744.88. Selling
from foreign accounts prevented the Nikkei going higher, market
players said.
Euro zone leaders made progress on bank recapitalisation and
enhancing the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($600 bln) bailout
fund but negotiations with Greece's private creditors on a
writedown of 50 percent or more on their holdings of Greek debts
are up in the air.
The European Banking Authority said the euro zone banks
needed to raise 106 billion euros of capital to meet that ratio
with Greek and Spanish banks facing the most work.
"There will be many hurdles in recapitalising banks. But
eventually, countries will need to inject public funds into
banks but that could put more pressure on their public
finances," Fujito said.
Market players are also focusing on the Bank of Japan, which
could take fresh easing steps on Thursday, including an increase
in its buying of Japanese stocks through ETFs (exchange-traded
funds).
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)