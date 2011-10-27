* Yen worries cap gains, market looks to BOJ

* Olympus up 12 pct, briefing on past deals

* EU deal boosts sentiment but some remain cautious

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average rose modestly in choppy trade on Thursday on hopes for the euro zone's package to deal with its debt crisis, though concerns about the yen's strength dented budding optimism over Europe.

The benchmark rose in the last 30 minutes of morning trade as news out of Brussels, including an agreement on a 50 percent "haircut" on Greek bonds and measures to beef up a bailout fund, spurred buying.

"I guess there is now some clarity on where Europe is going even if it's too early to say everything is okay," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp jumped 12 percent after its chairman and president said he would step down. Its newly appointed president defended the M&A deal that is under question and said there was nothing illegal or improper in that transaction.

The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,795.28 at the lunch break. The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 750.14.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said private-sector investors of Greek bonds have renounced 50 percent of their value and the fire power of the bailout fund will be increased to about 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).

But Tokyo shares are undermined by worries that the yen's strength could hurt Japanese exporters, many of which are also suffering from possible supply chain disruptions due to floods in Thailand.

While Wall Street shares have been helped by speculation that the Federal Reserve may start a fresh round of quantitative easing, any further U.S. easing is likely to drive the yen higher against the dollar, further squeezing profits of Japan's exporters.

The yen hit a record high of 75.71 yen on Wednesday.

"Investors' sentiment is improving overall but they are not ready to buy stocks because of worries about the yen. If the BOJ disappoints, the yen could gain sharply. That's what people are worried about," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

Some market players are pinning hopes on the Bank of Japan, which many in the market expects to take fresh easing steps on Thursday, including an increase in its buying of Japanese stocks through ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

Highlighting the plight of exporters, Nippon Electric Glass , which earns 70 percent of its revenue overseas, plunged 10.5 percent to 730 yen, after it said on Wednesday that its first-half net profit fell 42 percent due to weak sales of glass for flat-panel displays. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)