* EU deal boosts sentiment but some remain cautious

* Yen worries cap gains, market looks to BOJ

* Olympus extends gains after briefing on past deals

TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on Thursday on expectations that euro zone leaders' agreement to address Europe's debt will contain the crisis, though concerns about the yen's strength dented budding optimism over Europe.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on holdings of Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt burden.

"There are still many unknowns about Europe, and there seems to be greater potential for something to happen there that will disappoint investors from now, rather than for positive surprises," said Tomomi Yamashita, fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co.

Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged as much as 23 percent after the company held a news conference to defend its contentious acquisition deals.

The Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,875.24 in early afternoon trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to 757.56.

But worries remained that the yen's strength could hurt Japanese exporters, many of which are also suffering from possible supply chain disruptions due to floods in Thailand.

While Wall Street shares have been helped by speculation that the Federal Reserve may start a fresh round of quantitative easing, any further U.S. easing is likely to drive the yen higher against the dollar, further squeezing profits of Japan's exporters.

The yen hit a record high of 75.71 yen on Wednesday.

"Investors' sentiment is improving overall but they are not ready to buy stocks because of worries about the yen. If the BOJ disappoints, the yen could gain sharply. That's what people are worried about," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

Some market players are pinning hopes on the Bank of Japan, which many in the market expects to take fresh easing steps on Thursday, including an increase in its buying of Japanese stocks through ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

Highlighting the plight of exporters, Nippon Electric Glass , which earns 70 percent of its revenue overseas, plunged 7.6 percent to 754 yen, after it said on Wednesday that its first-half net profit fell 42 percent due to weak sales of glass for flat-panel displays. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)