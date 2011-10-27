* EU deal boosts sentiment but some remain cautious
* Yen worries cap gains, market looks to BOJ
* Olympus extends gains after briefing on past deals
TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average rose more
than 1 percent on Thursday on expectations that euro zone
leaders' agreement to address Europe's debt will contain the
crisis, though concerns about the yen's strength dented budding
optimism over Europe.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on holdings of Greek
government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden.
"There are still many unknowns about Europe, and there seems
to be greater potential for something to happen there that will
disappoint investors from now, rather than for positive
surprises," said Tomomi Yamashita, fund manager at Shinkin Asset
Management Co.
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged as much
as 23 percent after the company held a news conference to defend
its contentious acquisition deals.
The Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,875.24 in early afternoon
trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent
to 757.56.
But worries remained that the yen's strength could hurt
Japanese exporters, many of which are also suffering from
possible supply chain disruptions due to floods in Thailand.
While Wall Street shares have been helped by speculation
that the Federal Reserve may start a fresh round of quantitative
easing, any further U.S. easing is likely to drive the yen
higher against the dollar, further squeezing profits of Japan's
exporters.
The yen hit a record high of 75.71 yen on Wednesday.
"Investors' sentiment is improving overall but they are not
ready to buy stocks because of worries about the yen. If the BOJ
disappoints, the yen could gain sharply. That's what people are
worried about," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
Some market players are pinning hopes on the Bank of Japan,
which many in the market expects to take fresh easing steps on
Thursday, including an increase in its buying of Japanese stocks
through ETFs (exchange-traded funds).
Highlighting the plight of exporters, Nippon Electric Glass
, which earns 70 percent of its revenue overseas,
plunged 7.6 percent to 754 yen, after it said on Wednesday that
its first-half net profit fell 42 percent due to weak sales of
glass for flat-panel displays.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)