* EU deal boosts sentiment but some remain cautious
* BOJ easing provides support as yen worries linger
* Olympus shares surge on short squeeze after briefing on
past deals
TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average shrugged
off concerns about the yen's strength and rose more than 1
percent on Thursday, on expectations the euro zone leaders'
agreement to address Europe's debt will contain the crisis.
The Bank of Japan's move to further ease policy by buying
more assets also lifted sentiment, although the central bank
stopped short of saying it would increase its buying of Japanese
stocks through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Euro zone leaders struck a deal on Thursday with private
banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on holdings of
Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden.
"There are still many unknowns about Europe, and there seems
to be greater potential for something to happen there that will
disappoint investors from now, rather than for positive
surprises," said Tomomi Yamashita, fund manager at Shinkin Asset
Management Co.
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged as much
as 26.3 percent to 1,388, and were still trading up more than 20
percent in very heavy volume, after the company held a news
conference to defend its contentious acquisition deals.
Market participants attributed the share surge to a short
squeeze, in which those who took positions betting on a further
drop were forced to buy back the shares to cover those
positions, rather than any fundamental optimism that the company
has made progress towards clearing up its ongoing woes.
"The company's problems were matters of disclosure and
corporate governance, so even after it said it has revealed
everything, I don't think anyone was convinced that they have,
and questions remain," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director
at Chibagin Asset Management.
The Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,879.54 in afternoon
trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.7 percent
to 758.85.
But worries remained that the yen's strength could hurt
Japanese exporters, many of which are also suffering from
possible supply chain disruptions due to floods in Thailand.
While Wall Street shares have been helped by speculation
that the Federal Reserve may start a fresh round of quantitative
easing, any further U.S. easing is likely to drive the yen
higher against the dollar, further squeezing profits of Japan's
exporters.
The yen hit a record high of 75.71 yen against the
dollar on Wednesday.
Highlighting the plight of exporters, Nippon Electric Glass
, which earns 70 percent of its revenue overseas,
plunged 6.7 percent to 761 yen, after it said on Wednesday that
its first-half net profit fell 42 percent due to weak sales of
glass for flat-panel displays.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph
Radford)