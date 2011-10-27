* EU deal boosts sentiment but some remain cautious

* BOJ easing provides support as yen worries linger

* Olympus shares surge on short squeeze after briefing on past deals

TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average shrugged off concerns about the yen's strength and rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, on expectations the euro zone leaders' agreement to address Europe's debt will contain the crisis.

The Bank of Japan's move to further ease policy by buying more assets also lifted sentiment, although the central bank stopped short of saying it would increase its buying of Japanese stocks through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Euro zone leaders struck a deal on Thursday with private banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on holdings of Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt burden.

"There are still many unknowns about Europe, and there seems to be greater potential for something to happen there that will disappoint investors from now, rather than for positive surprises," said Tomomi Yamashita, fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co.

Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged as much as 26.3 percent to 1,388, and were still trading up more than 20 percent in very heavy volume, after the company held a news conference to defend its contentious acquisition deals.

Market participants attributed the share surge to a short squeeze, in which those who took positions betting on a further drop were forced to buy back the shares to cover those positions, rather than any fundamental optimism that the company has made progress towards clearing up its ongoing woes.

"The company's problems were matters of disclosure and corporate governance, so even after it said it has revealed everything, I don't think anyone was convinced that they have, and questions remain," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

The Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,879.54 in afternoon trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.7 percent to 758.85.

But worries remained that the yen's strength could hurt Japanese exporters, many of which are also suffering from possible supply chain disruptions due to floods in Thailand.

While Wall Street shares have been helped by speculation that the Federal Reserve may start a fresh round of quantitative easing, any further U.S. easing is likely to drive the yen higher against the dollar, further squeezing profits of Japan's exporters.

The yen hit a record high of 75.71 yen against the dollar on Wednesday.

Highlighting the plight of exporters, Nippon Electric Glass , which earns 70 percent of its revenue overseas, plunged 6.7 percent to 761 yen, after it said on Wednesday that its first-half net profit fell 42 percent due to weak sales of glass for flat-panel displays. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)