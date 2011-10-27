* Benchmark closes above 8,900 for first time since Sept 2
* EU deal boosts sentiment but some remain cautious
* BOJ easing provides support as yen worries linger
* Olympus surges on short squeeze
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 27 The Nikkei share average climbed 2
percent to close above 8,900 for the first time since early
September after policymakers reached a deal to contain the euro
zone crisis, helping the market shake off gloom brought on by a
yen near record highs.
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp soared 23
percent as short-sellers scurried to cover positions when prices
started rising after its chairman said he would resign.
But investors pronounced themselves less than satisfied with
a news briefing in which the company defended its contentious
acquisition deals. {ID:nL3E7LR070]
The Bank of Japan's move to further ease policy by buying
more assets also lifted sentiment, although the central bank
stopped short of saying it would increase its buying of Japanese
stocks through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Euro zone leaders struck a deal on Thursday with private
banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on holdings of
Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden.
While investors in Tokyo bought shares so they wouldn't be
left behind in a global rally, many here were cautious about how
long the relief rally would last.
"There are still many unknowns about Europe, and there now
seems to be greater potential for something to happen there that
will disappoint investors, rather than for positive surprises,"
said Tomomi Yamashita, fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management
Co.
The Nikkei finished up 2 percent at 8,926.54, while the
broader Topix index gained 2.2 percent to 762.79.
U.S. stock futures also rose, with S&P 500 e-mini futures
last up 19 points, or 1.5 percent, at 12,56.50.
Japanese bank shares, which had edged lower in early
trading, jumped after news of the euro zone deal, with Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group both adding more than 5 percent.
More than 4 shares rose for each one that declined on the
main board. Trading volume was relatively thin but above recent
averages, with 1.81 billion shares changing hands, up from 1.46
billion shares on Wednesday. It was the highest volume since Oct
5, when 2.07 billion shares traded.
Even with Thursday's gain, Olympus shares are still down 45
percent - wiping out more than 300 billion yen of market
capitalization - since Oct 13, the day before the company fired
its chief executive who questioned the hefty fees paid to
financial advisers in the M&A deals.
"The company's problems were matters of disclosure and
corporate governance, so even after it said it has revealed
everything, I don't think anyone was convinced that they have,
and questions remain," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director
at Chibagin Asset Management.
But worries remained that the yen's strength could hurt
Japanese manufacturers, many of which are also suffering from
supply chain disruptions due to floods in Thailand.
The yen hit a record high of 75.71 yen against the
dollar on Wednesday.
Highlighting the plight of exporters, Nippon Electric Glass
, which earns 70 percent of its revenue overseas,
plunged 7.1 percent to 758 yen, after it said on Wednesday that
its first-half net profit fell 42 percent due to weak sales of
glass for flat-panel displays.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)