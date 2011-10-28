(Corrects stock code for Olympus)

* Relief about Europe debt tempered by strong-yen concerns

* Benchmark on track for monthly gain, but lags S&P

* Sharp, Komatsu outperform as outlook cuts not as bad as feared

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average rose to a two-month high above 9,000, extending gains made the previous day over the European debt deal but the relief rally was tempered by concerns about the soaring yen's impact on corporate profits.

The dollar sunk to a fresh all-time low around 75.64 yen on Thursday, even after further monetary policy easing by the Bank of Japan.

But with Japan's earnings season in full swing, exporters like Sharp Corp and Komatsu Ltd made robust gains despite cutting their profit outlooks, as their revisions were not as drastic as some investors had feared.

"Looking at the revisions, bad numbers are bad numbers, but some investors obviously feared worse, which can explain why some shares are rising today," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 9,040.46, while the broader Topix index added 1.5 percent to 773.84.

The Nikkei has gained nearly 4 percent this month, compared to a more than 13 percent climb for the U.S. Standard and Poor's index , which is on pace for its biggest monthly gain since October 1974.

The S&P 500 rose above its 200-day moving average for the first time since the beginning of August, a signal which U.S. strategists said could attract long-term buyers into the market in coming days.

The Nikkei, by contrast, is still trading well below its 200-day moving average of 9,601.

The Nikkei also lags a rise of more than 15 percent in ex-Japan Asian shares shares.

European leaders, the International Monetary Fund and bankers agreed on a plan that includes steps to recapitalize European lenders and leverage the region's rescue fund to give it firepower of $1.4 trillion.

"Fears about Europe had been the biggest concern, and now that news of the agreement has reassured investors, buyers might return, although attention will now turn to other subjects such as the strong yen and its effect on earnings," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Komatsu added 6 percent to 2,031 yen after the construction equipment maker cut its full-year profit forecast to 186 billion yen from its previous estimate of 200 billion.

Komatsu also said it would buy back and retire up to 1.65 percent of its outstanding shares up to 30 billion yen, from Nov 7 through Dec 28.

Sharp rose 5.3 percent to 731 yen after the electronics maker cut its full-year operating profit forecast on Thursday by 12 percent.

Olympus Corp fell 6.1 percent to 1,271 yen and topped the heaviest-traded shares by turnover. It said it is unaware of any probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigations into payments it made to a financial adviser related to the 2008 purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)