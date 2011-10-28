(Corrects stock code for Olympus)
* Relief about Europe debt tempered by strong-yen concerns
* Benchmark on track for monthly gain, but lags S&P
* Sharp, Komatsu outperform as outlook cuts not as bad as
feared
TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average rose to a
two-month high above 9,000, extending gains made the previous
day over the European debt deal but the relief rally was
tempered by concerns about the soaring yen's impact on corporate
profits.
The dollar sunk to a fresh all-time low around 75.64 yen on
Thursday, even after further monetary policy easing by the Bank
of Japan.
But with Japan's earnings season in full swing, exporters
like Sharp Corp and Komatsu Ltd made robust
gains despite cutting their profit outlooks, as their revisions
were not as drastic as some investors had feared.
"Looking at the revisions, bad numbers are bad numbers, but
some investors obviously feared worse, which can explain why
some shares are rising today," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of
dealing at Jujiya Securities.
The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 9,040.46, while the
broader Topix index added 1.5 percent to 773.84.
The Nikkei has gained nearly 4 percent this month, compared
to a more than 13 percent climb for the U.S. Standard and Poor's
index , which is on pace for its biggest monthly gain
since October 1974.
The S&P 500 rose above its 200-day moving average for the
first time since the beginning of August, a signal which U.S.
strategists said could attract long-term buyers into the market
in coming days.
The Nikkei, by contrast, is still trading well below its
200-day moving average of 9,601.
The Nikkei also lags a rise of more than 15 percent in
ex-Japan Asian shares shares.
European leaders, the International Monetary Fund and
bankers agreed on a plan that includes steps to recapitalize
European lenders and leverage the region's rescue fund to give
it firepower of $1.4 trillion.
"Fears about Europe had been the biggest concern, and now
that news of the agreement has reassured investors, buyers might
return, although attention will now turn to other subjects such
as the strong yen and its effect on earnings," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
Komatsu added 6 percent to 2,031 yen after the construction
equipment maker cut its full-year profit forecast to 186 billion
yen from its previous estimate of 200 billion.
Komatsu also said it would buy back and retire up to 1.65
percent of its outstanding shares up to 30 billion yen, from Nov
7 through Dec 28.
Sharp rose 5.3 percent to 731 yen after the electronics
maker cut its full-year operating profit forecast on Thursday by
12 percent.
Olympus Corp fell 6.1 percent to 1,271 yen and
topped the heaviest-traded shares by turnover. It said it is
unaware of any probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigations
into payments it made to a financial adviser related to the 2008
purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus.
