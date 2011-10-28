* Relief about Europe debt tempered by strong-yen concerns

* Benchmark on track for monthly gain, but lags S&P

* Sharp, Komatsu outperform, outlook cuts not as bad as feared

* Softbank soars after record profit

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average rose to a two-month high above 9,000, extending gains made the previous day over the European debt deal with some big name stocks making robust gains after revisions to profit outlooks were not as bad as feared.

Softbank , a domestic telecommunications firm insulated from the impact of the yen, shot higher on record half-year results while consumer electronics firm Sharp and construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd jumped despite cutting outlooks.

"Looking at the revisions, bad numbers are bad numbers, but some investors obviously feared worse, which can explain why some shares are rising today," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

But with the yen having hit a new record high against the dollar overnight, gains for the broader market were more tempered. The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 9,048.35 by the midday trading break, while the broader Topix index added 1.5 percent to 774.20.

Volume was relatively robust compared to recent averages, with 932 million shares changing hands on the main board, on track to match Thursday's full-day volume of 1.81 billion shares, which was the highest total since Oct. 5.

The Nikkei has gained about 4 percent this month, compared to a more than 13 percent climb for the U.S. Standard and Poor's index , which is on pace for its biggest monthly gain since October 1974.

The S&P 500 rose above its 200-day moving average for the first time since the beginning of August, a signal which U.S. strategists said could attract long-term buyers into the market in coming days.

The Nikkei, by contrast, is still trading well below its 200-day moving average of 9,600.

The Nikkei also lags a rise of nearly 15 percent in ex-Japan Asian shares shares.

Global equities markets rallied after European leaders, the International Monetary Fund and bankers agreed on Thursday to a plan that includes steps to recapitalize European lenders and leverage the region's rescue fund to give it firepower of $1.4 trillion.

"Fears about Europe had been the biggest concern, and now that news of the agreement has reassured investors, buyers might return, although attention will now turn to other subjects such as the strong yen and its effect on earnings," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

But the dollar sunk to a fresh all-time low around 75.64 yen on Thursday, even after further monetary policy easing by the Bank of Japan.

Japanese bank shares, which soared on Thursday after news of the euro zone deal, extended gains, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group both adding more than 2 percent.

Komatsu added 6.2 percent to 2,035 yen after cutting its full-year profit forecast to 186 billion yen from its previous estimate of 200 billion.

Komatsu also said it would buy back and retire up to 1.65 percent of its outstanding shares up to 30 billion yen, from Nov 7 through Dec 28.

Sharp rose 4.8 percent to 727 yen after the electronics maker cut its full-year operating profit forecast on Thursday by 12 percent.

Softbank jumped 7.8 percent to 2,641 yen after its half-year net profit nearly tripled from a year earlier to 217.3 billion yen on higher sales due to Apple's iPhone, and sales of securities holdings.

Olympus Corp fell 6.8 percent to 1,263 yen and topped the heaviest-traded shares by turnover. It said it is unaware of any probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigations into payments it made to a financial adviser related to the 2008 purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus.