By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average rose to a
two-month high above 9,000, extending gains made the previous
day over the European debt deal with some big name stocks making
robust gains after revisions to profit outlooks were not as bad
as feared.
Softbank , a domestic telecommunications firm
insulated from the impact of the yen, shot higher on record
half-year results while consumer electronics firm Sharp
and construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd jumped
despite cutting outlooks.
"Looking at the revisions, bad numbers are bad numbers, but
some investors obviously feared worse, which can explain why
some shares are rising today," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of
dealing at Jujiya Securities.
But with the yen having hit a new record high against the
dollar overnight, gains for the broader market were more
tempered. The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 9,048.35 by
the midday trading break, while the broader Topix index
added 1.5 percent to 774.20.
Volume was relatively robust compared to recent averages,
with 932 million shares changing hands on the main board, on
track to match Thursday's full-day volume of 1.81 billion
shares, which was the highest total since Oct. 5.
The Nikkei has gained about 4 percent this month, compared
to a more than 13 percent climb for the U.S. Standard and Poor's
index , which is on pace for its biggest monthly gain
since October 1974.
The S&P 500 rose above its 200-day moving average for the
first time since the beginning of August, a signal which U.S.
strategists said could attract long-term buyers into the market
in coming days.
The Nikkei, by contrast, is still trading well below its
200-day moving average of 9,600.
The Nikkei also lags a rise of nearly 15 percent in ex-Japan
Asian shares shares.
Global equities markets rallied after European leaders, the
International Monetary Fund and bankers agreed on Thursday to a
plan that includes steps to recapitalize European lenders and
leverage the region's rescue fund to give it firepower of $1.4
trillion.
"Fears about Europe had been the biggest concern, and now
that news of the agreement has reassured investors, buyers might
return, although attention will now turn to other subjects such
as the strong yen and its effect on earnings," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
But the dollar sunk to a fresh all-time low around 75.64 yen
on Thursday, even after further monetary policy easing by the
Bank of Japan.
Japanese bank shares, which soared on Thursday after news of
the euro zone deal, extended gains, with Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
both adding more than 2 percent.
Komatsu added 6.2 percent to 2,035 yen after cutting its
full-year profit forecast to 186 billion yen from its previous
estimate of 200 billion.
Komatsu also said it would buy back and retire up to 1.65
percent of its outstanding shares up to 30 billion yen, from Nov
7 through Dec 28.
Sharp rose 4.8 percent to 727 yen after the electronics
maker cut its full-year operating profit forecast on Thursday by
12 percent.
Softbank jumped 7.8 percent to 2,641 yen after its half-year
net profit nearly tripled from a year earlier to 217.3 billion
yen on higher sales due to Apple's iPhone, and sales of
securities holdings.
Olympus Corp fell 6.8 percent to 1,263 yen and
topped the heaviest-traded shares by turnover. It said it is
unaware of any probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigations
into payments it made to a financial adviser related to the 2008
purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus.