* Benchmark holds above support at 25-day moving average

* Trading thin compared to recent volumes

* Auto makers give back some of Friday gains

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 7 The Nikkei share average slipped on Monday, as uncertainty about the European debt situation weighed on sentiment and prompted some investors to take profits after a rise on Friday.

Greece's prime minister and opposition leader agreed on Sunday on a new coalition government to approve a euro zone bailout deal.

While Greece has for now managed to stay on track to reduce its huge debt, market jitters remain over a lack of funding to beef up the bailout fund after the euro zone failed to get any concrete pledge for new money at a G20 summit on Friday.

"A worst-case scenario for the Greek situation seems less likely, but some investors are yet to be reassured," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent to 8,752.11 but holding above its 25-day moving average of 8,736, which is seen as a support.

The broader Topix index lost 0.6 percent to 747.84.

Trading was thin, with about 574 million shares changing hands on the main board, on track to fall short of Friday's full-day volume of 1.67 billion shares.

Automakers, which posted sharp gains on Friday, gave some of them back on Monday. Nissan Motor Co shed 1.9 percent and Honda Motor Co lost 0.8 percent.

Takeda Pharmaceutical dropped 2.1 percent to 3,435 yen after posting a 17 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit and slashing its full-year outlook by more than 30 percent on the strong yen and costs related to its $13.7 billion purchase of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed.

Olympus Corp lost 3.9 percent. The scandal-hit company replaced its auditor in 2009 after a disagreement over how to account for several acquisitions, but it decided not to reveal the dispute to investors, an internal document showed.

On Friday, the Nikkei average added 1.9 percent to finish at 8,801.40, bringing its weekly loss to 2.8 percent. The broader Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 752.02, falling 2.5 percent for the week. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)