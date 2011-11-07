* Benchmark holds above support at 25-day moving average

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 7 The Nikkei share average slipped on Monday, succumbing to profit-taking with investors edgy about political developments in Greece and Italy and their potential to exacerbate debt woes in Europe.

The Osaka Securities Exchange Co Ltd soared 7 percent on a report that it was in the final stage of merger talks with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while the floods in Thailand continued to weigh on earnings outlooks, the latest victim being Furukawa Electric Co Ltd .

Greece's prime minister and opposition leader agreed on Sunday to form a new coalition government to approve a euro zone bailout deal, although details remained thin on the structure and leadership of the union.

Even if Greece's situation stabilises, investors are also focused on Italy, where political tensions are rising and threatening to bring down Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's government this week.

"Greece was able to avoid a potentially worst case scenario with the formation of a coalition government, but investors can't relax because of what is happening in Italy," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.

The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8767.09, giving up some gains after a rise of almost 2 percent on Friday but was holding above its 25-day moving average of 8,737, which is seen as a support.

The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 750.45.

Trading was thin, with 1.45 billion shares changing hands on the main board, below Friday's 1.67 billion shares.

The Osaka bourse, the nation's top exchange for Nikkei index futures and other derivatives, jumped 7.3 percent to 391,500 yen.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that under one likely scenario being discussed, the unlisted Tokyo bourse would first take a majority stake in the smaller Osaka exchange as early as next spring through a public tender offer.

Electrical wire and cable maker Furukawa Electric skidded 11.5 percent to 192 yen after slashing its full-year operating profit forecast 45 percent to 17 billion yen, saying it expects further supply chain disruptions from the Thai floods.

Olympus Corp lost 7.5 percent to 1,034 yen and was the fourth-heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board after Barclays Capital cut its target price to 1,000 yen from 1,118 yen and maintained its underweight rating.

The scandal-hit company replaced its auditor in 2009 after a disagreement over how to account for several acquisitions, but it decided not to reveal the dispute to investors, an internal document showed.

Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford is due to meet a member of the third-party panel investigating the company's M&A deals this month in London.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd dropped 2.3 percent to 3,425 yen after posting a 17 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit and slashing its full-year outlook by more than 30 percent on a strong yen and costs related to its $13.7 billion purchase of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed.

