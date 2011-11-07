TOKYO, Nov 7 The Nikkei share average slipped on Monday as uncertainty about the European debt situation weighed on sentiment and prompted investors to take profits after a sharp rise on Friday.

The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,767.09. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 750.45. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)