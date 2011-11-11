TOKYO, Nov 11 The Nikkei share average rose on Friday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session's sharp sell-off, but worries about the situation in Europe will likely keep gains in check.

The Nikkei average rose 0.5 percent to 8,542.59, while the broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 731.61. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)