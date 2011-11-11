* Support seen at Oct 6 intraday low of 8,463

* Olympus erases early gains in volatile trading

* Fast Retailing gains on Korea expansion report

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 11 The Nikkei share average extended losses after a sharp sell-off the day before, with worries about the deepening debt crisis in Europe keeping investors cautious.

But the decline was slight after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected on Thursday the idea that her government might favour a smaller euro zone and Italy moved closer to national unity government.

The Italian Treasury managed to sell 1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- a threshold that investors believe would renders its debt burden unsustainable although the country still paid its highest yield in 14 years.

"Some took the Italian auction as good news because it wasn't a worst-case scenario, but overall, the situation there is a minus, and not a plus," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"Until investors are reassured about progress toward a European solution, it's hard for some to buy shares, and the Nikkei will remain under pressure," he said.

The Nikkei average fell 0.2 percent to 8,487.50 by the midday trading break, after moving in and out of positive territory for much of the morning. The benchmark is set for a weekly loss of more than 3 percent.

The broader Topix index slipped 0.4 percent to 727.10, and was also set to lose more than 3 percent.

Volume was relatively light, with 781 million shares changing hands on the main board, compared with Thursday's full-day volume of 1.96 billion shares.

The Nikkei has support at the Oct. 6 intraday low of 8,463.83 and then at the Oct. 5 low of 8,343.01, strategists said.

"Next week, we will see whether the Nikkei can hold its support levels," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Inc.

"Overall, Japanese earnings season has not been good, with some negative surprises, and even if the situation overseas improves, there are still worries here that would weigh on the upside."

Strategists have also cited concerns about Japanese corporate governance in the wake of the Olympus scandal.

Olympus and another scandal-hit firm Daio Paper Corp were placed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's supervisory list on Thursday, a step towards a possible delisting after they failed to meet Nov. 14 deadlines to report earnings.

Olympus Corp fell 0.8 percent to 480 yen in volatile heavy trade. Its shares fell by as much as 10.1 percent and rose by as much as 10.5 percent, on what some traders described as speculative buying.

A source told Reuters on Friday that the company would meet with a group of its creditors next week to explain its circumstances.

Daio fell 19 percent to 433 yen. The tissue maker revealed last month that Chairman Mototaka Ikawa borrowed 10.6 billion yen ($140 million) from seven Daio subsidiaries, diverting the money to his own accounts. Ikawa stepped down as chairman on Sept 16.

If Olympus and Daio fail to meet a new deadline of Dec. 14 to report earnings, they will automatically be delisted.

Fast Retailing Co added 1.8 percent to 13,720 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported that it aims to increase its Uniqlo casual wear stores in South Korea from 64 now to 300 in the fiscal year ending in 2021, boosting sales eightfold from the current fiscal year

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)