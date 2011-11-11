TOKYO, Nov 11 The Nikkei share average edged up on Friday after a sharp sell-off the day before as investors positioned for possible gains ahead, although worries about the deepening debt crisis in Europe muted any optimism.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,514.47, losing 3.3 percent for the week. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 729.13, for a weekly loss of 3 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)