TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei share average is
likely to rise on Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S. shares,
helped by an easing in fears about Europe's ability to keep its
sovereign debt woes from spreading.
But worries about fresh flare-ups in Europe's problems and
concerns about the strength of Japanese earnings are likely to
keep in gains in check, strategists said.
Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner
Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government after Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down.
Italy is scheduled to auction three billion euros of
five-year government bonds later Monday, which could reveal the
extent to which investors have confidence that the country's
political developments will lead to progress on reforms to ease
the debt crisis.
"The Nikkei will climb today, but then trading will be
rangebound as investors are still wary," said Hiroichi Nishi,
general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,550 to
8,650 on Monday, strategists said.
The Nikkei's 25-day moving average, at 8,750, is a key
resistance point, strategists say.
The benchmark needs to rise above this level before
investors become confident that stocks could resume an uptrend,
Nishi said.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,595, up 95 points from
their Osaka close of 8,500..
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Monday showed
brokers were set to sell a net 1.2 million shares. Sell orders
totalled 11 million and buy orders came to 9.8 million.
On Friday, the Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,514.47, but for
the full week it chalked up a loss of 3.3 percent. The broader
Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 729.13, showing a
weekly loss of 3 percent.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-Sony
A consortium led by Sony Corp said it won the auction for
EMI's music publishing operations in a deal valued at $2.2
billion.
-Olympus
Japan's securities watchdog may recommend that a levy be
imposed on Olympus Corp for false financial reports, a source
familiar with the case said on Sunday, a move which could
prevent a delisting of the company's shares over one of the
country's biggest corporate scandals.
- Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that its production in
Japan would return to near normal levels in the Nov. 21-25 week,
after Thai floods disrupted parts supplies, but that it was
still unsure about output from Nov 28.
- Mizuho
As part of the restructuring related to the merger of its
two banking units, Mizuho Financial Group Inc will cut 10
percent of its workforce, or 3,000 jobs, by end of fiscal 2015,
Japanese business daily Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)