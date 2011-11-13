TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei share average is likely to rise on Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S. shares, helped by an easing in fears about Europe's ability to keep its sovereign debt woes from spreading.

But worries about fresh flare-ups in Europe's problems and concerns about the strength of Japanese earnings are likely to keep in gains in check, strategists said.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down.

Italy is scheduled to auction three billion euros of five-year government bonds later Monday, which could reveal the extent to which investors have confidence that the country's political developments will lead to progress on reforms to ease the debt crisis.

"The Nikkei will climb today, but then trading will be rangebound as investors are still wary," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,550 to 8,650 on Monday, strategists said.

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average, at 8,750, is a key resistance point, strategists say.

The benchmark needs to rise above this level before investors become confident that stocks could resume an uptrend, Nishi said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,595, up 95 points from their Osaka close of 8,500..

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday showed brokers were set to sell a net 1.2 million shares. Sell orders totalled 11 million and buy orders came to 9.8 million.

On Friday, the Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,514.47, but for the full week it chalked up a loss of 3.3 percent. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 729.13, showing a weekly loss of 3 percent.

> Wall Street gains for week as Italy fears ebb > Euro climbs vs dollar, market awaits Italy auction > Bond prices fall, Europe to remain key driver > Gold rises 1.5 pct on Europe hopes, tracks S&P > Oil up as EU jitters ease, U.S. consumers brighten

STOCKS TO WATCH

-Sony

A consortium led by Sony Corp said it won the auction for EMI's music publishing operations in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.

-Olympus

Japan's securities watchdog may recommend that a levy be imposed on Olympus Corp for false financial reports, a source familiar with the case said on Sunday, a move which could prevent a delisting of the company's shares over one of the country's biggest corporate scandals.

- Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that its production in Japan would return to near normal levels in the Nov. 21-25 week, after Thai floods disrupted parts supplies, but that it was still unsure about output from Nov 28.

- Mizuho

As part of the restructuring related to the merger of its two banking units, Mizuho Financial Group Inc will cut 10 percent of its workforce, or 3,000 jobs, by end of fiscal 2015, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)