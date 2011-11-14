PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei share average rose on Monday, tracking a recovery in U.S. shares, helped by an easing of fears about Europe's ability to keep its sovereign debt woes from spreading.
The Nikkei average added 1.4 percent to 8,631.55, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 738.37. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 Inside the original Macintosh computer, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs inscribed the signatures of his team, revealing his deep concern for even the hidden features of his products.