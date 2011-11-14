* Benchmark below resistance at 25-day moving average

* Italy bond auction awaited to gauge investor confidence

* Olympus shares untraded with glut of buy orders

* Banks outperform ahead of earnings

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei average rose more than 1 percent on Monday, helped by an easing in fears about Europe's debt crisis but investors were reluctant to push the market higher ahead of an Italian debt auction later in the day.

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp shares were overwhelmed by buy orders after a source familiar with the case said a fine could be imposed for false financial reports, a move which could prevent a delisting.

Italy is set to gain a new leader, former European Commissioner Mario Monti, helping pacify bond markets to an extent although just how much will be in focus at its auction of five-year government bonds later on Monday.

Banking shares outperformed ahead of earnings later in the day, following gains in U.S. financial shares on relief about the outcome of Italy's political crisis.

"The rebound probably has some room to run this week, and whether it does will depend less on Japanese earnings and more on external factors such as continued developments in Europe," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,617.27 by the midday trading break, after falling 3.3 percent last week.

The broader Topix index added 0.9 percent to 735.69.

Volume was relatively thin, with 670 million shares changing hands on the main board, on track to fall short of Friday's full-day total of 1.66 billion shares.

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average, at 8,754, is a key resistance point, strategists say. The benchmark needs to rise above this level before investors become confident that stocks could resume an uptrend.

"Investors will watch to see how U.S. markets respond to the latest developments in Italy, and Japanese markets will take their cues from that. Until then, it's difficult to push the upside too far," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

The market had a muted reaction to July-September gross domestic product data released before the open, which confirmed the economy rebounded as expected from a recession triggered by a devastating March earthquake on robust exports and consumption. But yen strength and sluggish global growth cloud the outlook.

Sony Corp rose 2.5 percent to 1,387 yen after a group led by the company won the auction for record label EMI's music publishing operations in a deal valued at $2.2 billion on Friday.

Among financial shares, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.4 percent. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group both rose 3 percent.

Nomura Holdings added 4.9 percent to 255 yen and was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, as Japan's top brokerage benefited from the market's rebound.

Olympus shares were notionally quoted up by their daily limit at 540 yen, 17 percent above Friday's close. If the shares remain untraded throughout the session, they will close up by that limit.

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)