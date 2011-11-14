* Benchmark below resistance at 25-day moving average

TOKYO, Nov 14 The Nikkei average edged up on Monday, helped by an easing of fears about Europe's debt crisis, but investors were reluctant to push the market higher ahead of an Italian debt auction later in the day.

Shares in scandal-hit Olympus Corp were overwhelmed by buy orders after a source familiar with the case said a fine could be imposed for false financial reports, a move that could help it avoid a delisting.

Newly appointed leaders Mario Monti in Italy and Lucas Papademos in Greece are racing to form governments and limit the damage from the debt crisis that has engulfed the region.

In focus will be Italy's five-year government bond auction due later on Monday, a critical test for the leadership of Monti, a former member of the European Commission.

"Just because there are new faces at the top in Greece and Italy doesn't mean their troubles have suddenly gone away," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

"We may have stepped back from the panic situation in the market but it doesn't give the market much more room for optimism," said Nakanishi.

Banking shares outperformed ahead of earnings later in the day, following gains in U.S. financial shares on relief about the outcome of Italy's political crisis.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,608.22 by mid-afternoon, after falling 3.3 percent last week. The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 735.38.

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average of 8,754 is a key resistance point, strategists say. The benchmark needs to rise above this level before investors become confident that stocks could resume an uptrend.

"Investors will watch to see how U.S. markets respond to the latest developments in Italy, and Japanese markets will take their cue from that. Until then, it's difficult to push the upside too far," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

The market showed a muted reaction to Japan's July-September gross domestic product data released before the open, which showed the economy bouncing back from a recession led by strong exports and consumption. But the yen's strength and sluggish global growth cloud the outlook.

BANKS GAIN AHEAD OF EARNINGS, OLYMPUS UNTRADED

Ahead of earnings after the close on Monday, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.1 percent to 335 yen. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 2.2 percent to 2,066 yen and Mizuho Financial Group rose 3.0 percent to 104 yen.

Nomura Holdings jumped 5.8 percent to 257 yen and was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, as Japan's top brokerage benefited from the market's rebound.

The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported that Mizuho Financial will cut 10 percent of its work force, or roughly 3,000 jobs, by the end of the 2015/16 financial year as part of the merger of its two banking units.

Olympus shares were notionally quoted up by their daily limit at 540 yen, 17 percent above Friday's close. If the shares remain untraded throughout the session, they will close up by that limit.

Tosoh Corp, an integrated chemicals maker, fell 5.2 percent to 217 yen, the lowest intraday level since March 11, after a fire broke out at its vinyl chloride monomer plant in Yamaguchi prefecture, southern Japan, forcing the company to cut its output in Japan by 30 percent.

Sony Corp rose 1.5 percent to 1,347 yen after a group led by the company won the auction for record label EMI's music publishing operations in a deal valued at $2.2 billion on Friday. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)