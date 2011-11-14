GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Nikkei average closed up 1.1 percent at 8,603.70 on Monday, helped by an easing of fears about Europe's debt crisis, but investors were reluctant to push the market higher ahead of an Italian debt auction later in the day.
The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 735.85. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 Inside the original Macintosh computer, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs inscribed the signatures of his team, revealing his deep concern for even the hidden features of his products.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.