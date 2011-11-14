TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Nikkei average closed up 1.1 percent at 8,603.70 on Monday, helped by an easing of fears about Europe's debt crisis, but investors were reluctant to push the market higher ahead of an Italian debt auction later in the day.

The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 735.85. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)