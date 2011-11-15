* Nikkei falls, trading to remain flat
* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial up on share buyback
* Olympus shares untraded due to glut of buy orders
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei average dipped on
Tuesday on concerns about rising bond yields in Italy and other
euro zone nations, with market participants saying the index was
likely to tread water amid plenty of negative news to digest.
But Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed on news
of a share buyback while scandal-hit Olympus Corp
remained overwhelmed by buy orders for a second day in a row.
Relief about the appointments of new leaders in Italy and
Greece has been quickly overtaken by worries about Italian bond
yields near record highs and benchmark yields in France and
Spain closing near session highs.
"The uptick (in the Nikkei) yesterday was a result of
traders buying back shares they sold last week, not taking new
long positions. It's too early to be optimistic," said Seiki
Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.3 percent to
8,579.46 and the broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to
734.61.
The decline, however, was not as steep as the fall in U.S.
and European shares which slid on fears that the European debt
crisis could spin out of control.
"If the Nikkei falls enough, traders will be anticipating
that the Bank of Japan will buy ETFs in the afternoon," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei's 25-day moving average of 8,752 is a key
resistance point, strategists say, with the benchmark needing to
rise above that level before investors become confident that
stocks can resume an uptrend.
Olympus was notionally quoted up at 640 yen, up by its daily
limit of 100 yen, 18.5 percent above Monday's close and the
second day it has been hit by a glut of buy orders on hopes that
it will not be delisted.
Shares of Japan's three largest banks diverged following
their reporting of earnings results late on Monday.
No.3 lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 2.6
percent to 2,119 yen, after it said it will buy back up to $650
million worth of its shares, or 1.6 percent of its outstanding
stock. SMFG was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.6 percent to
336 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was up 1.0 percent
at 104 yen.
Profit in the April-September first-half fell 25 percent at
Mizuho and SMFG, but MUFG's profit jumped 95 percent, boosted by
a hefty one-off gain from converting preferred shares in Morgan
Stanley, in which it now holds a 22 percent stake.
MUFG and SMFG, as expected by some analysts, raised their
full-year profit forecasts, while Mizuho kept its forecast.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)