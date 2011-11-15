* Nikkei falls, trading volume to remain thin
* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial up on share buyback
* Olympus shares untraded with glut of buy orders
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 15 The Nikkei average edged
lower on Tuesday on concerns about rising bond yields in Italy
and other euro zone nations, with market participants saying the
index was likely to tread water amid plenty of negative news to
digest.
But Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed on
plans for a share buyback while scandal-hit Olympus Corp
remained overwhelmed by buy orders for a second day in
a row on hopes that it would not be delisted.
Relief about the appointments of new leaders in Italy and
Greece has been quickly overtaken by worries about Italian bond
yields near record highs and benchmark yields in France and
Spain closing near session highs.
"The uptick (in the Nikkei) yesterday was a result of
traders buying back shares they sold last week, not taking new
long positions. It's too early to be optimistic," said Seiki
Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
In thin trade, the benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.4
percent to 8,567.42 and the broader Topix index lost 0.3
percent to 733.44.
The decline in Japan's market, however, was not as steep as
falls in U.S. and European shares which slid on fears that the
European debt crisis could spin out of control.
"If the Nikkei falls enough, traders will be anticipating
that the Bank of Japan will buy ETFs in the afternoon," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei's 25-day moving average of 8,752 is a key
resistance point, strategists say, with the benchmark needing to
rise above that level before investors become confident that
stocks can resume an uptrend.
OLYMPUS UNTRADED, SMFG CLIMBS ON SHARE BUYBACK
Olympus was notionally quoted up at 640 yen, up by its daily
limit of 100 yen at the midday trading break, 18.5 percent above
Monday's close.
"It would not be unusual for the shares to rise back to the
1,300 yen level, as long as there is no more talk of delisting,"
said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi
Investment Management.
Shares of Japan's three largest banks diverged
following their reporting of earnings results late on Monday.
No.3 lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 2.5
percent to 2,118 yen, after it said it will buy back up to $650
million worth of its shares, or 1.6 percent of its outstanding
stock. SMFG was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.6 percent to
336 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was up 1.0 percent
at 104 yen.
Profit in the April-September first-half fell 25 percent at
Mizuho and SMFG, but MUFG's profit jumped 95 percent, boosted by
a hefty one-off gain from converting preferred shares in Morgan
Stanley, in which it now holds a 22 percent stake.
MUFG and SMFG, as expected by some analysts, raised their
full-year profit forecasts, while Mizuho kept its forecast.
Nisshin Steel Co plunged 6.1 percent to 109 yen and
and Nippon Metal Industry Co fell 6.4 percent to 73 yen
after they denied on Monday a report they were in talks to
merge their operations. Trade in the two companies had been
suspended for much of Monday afternoon.
Some 576 million shares changed hands on the main board by
the midday break, and volume was on track to fall short of
Monday's full-day total of 1.41 billion shares and last week's
average volume of 1.74 billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)