* Elpida surges on DRAM output report, MSCI relief
* Scandal-hit Olympus rebounds as delisting fears fade
* Nikkei could test Oct 5 low of 8,343 -strategist
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average edged
down in early trading on Wednesday, and is seen as likely to
stay mired in recent ranges until investors have reason to be
confident the euro zone crisis is contained.
Elpida Memory Inc surged 10 percent after a report
it will cut DRAM output to support prices, while Olympus Corp
rose by more than 12 percent as investors bought back
its shares on hopes that the Tokyo bourse will not delist the
scandal-hit maker of cameras and medical equipment.
Rising yields in European debt markets overnight suggested
the region's woes are not over yet. The spread of French,
Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all
hit their highest levels since the euro's launch in 1999, while
the equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early 2009.
Further fanning contagion fears, yields on Italian 10-year
bonds climbed back above the key 7 percent level,
widely deemed unsustainable, and Spanish borrowing costs rose
ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.
"Continued uneasiness about Europe's situation as well as
the persistently strong yen are preventing gains," said Yutaka
Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The Nikkei was down 3.81 points at 8,538.93, while
the broader Topix index edged down 0.1 percent to
729.95.
The Nikkei had been in the process of forming an inverse
head-and-shoulders pattern with the Oct. 5 low of 8,343 as the
bottom, Nomura research analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi wrote in a
recent report.
But as the benchmark has failed to break above the 8,600
level where the two shoulders would need to be positioned, the
pattern may have broken down, meaning the Nikkei could test the
Oct. 5 low and form a double bottom with that low, he said.
Similarly, the S&P 500 is flat for the year and
trapped in a tight range, and U.S. strategists say it could find
tough technical resistance to continue its rise on Wednesday.
"The S&P is also in a range, and because the Nikkei often
tracks that index, that is another factor weighing on the Nikkei
from a technical point of view," said Mizuho's Miura.
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus jumped as much as 15.6 percent
to 740 yen and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded
issue by turnover amid fading expectations that the company
would be delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Elpida Memory Inc added 10 percent after tumbling
9.1 percent on Tuesday, after the Nikkei business daily reported
that Japan's biggest DRAM maker is considering further
production cuts to prop up sagging prices.
Investors had sold the chipmaker on fears it would be
excluded by MSCI in its latest index reshuffle, and bought it
back on relief that it was not dropped, a market participant
said.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)