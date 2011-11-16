* Olympus up more than 11 pct as delisting fears fade
* Elpida surges on DRAM output report, MSCI relief
* Nikkei could test Oct 5 low of 8,343 - strategist
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei average fell in
thin trade on Wednesday and is likely to stay mired in recent
ranges until investors are confident the euro zone crisis has
been contained.
Olympus Corp jumped more than 11 percent as
investors bought back its shares on hopes that the Tokyo bourse
will not delist the scandal-hit company, while Elpida Memory Inc
surged after a report that it will cut DRAM production
to support prices.
Rising yields in European debt markets overnight suggested
the region's woes are not over yet. The spreads of French,
Belgian and Austrian 10-year bond yields over German Bunds all
hit their highest levels since the euro's launch in 1999, while
the equivalent Dutch spread hit its widest since early 2009.
Further fanning contagion fears, yields on Italian 10-year
bonds climbed back above the key 7 percent level,
widely deemed unsustainable, and Spanish borrowing costs rose
ahead of the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.
"Bad news keep coming out of Europe one after another and
the market remains jumpy," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior
market analyst at Monex Inc.
Kanayama said market participants were wary of the Oct. 5
low of 8,343, but hope that as long as the Nikkei does not drop
to near the level seen in March 15 at 8,227.63 there is still an
opportunity for a rebound.
Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 8,480.46 in afternoon
trade, while the broader Topix index shed 0.8 percent to
725.26.
Declining shares outpaced advancers, with almost five times
as many shares declining as advancing.
The Nikkei had been in the process of forming an inverse
head-and-shoulders pattern with the Oct. 5 level as the bottom,
Nomura research analyst Shoichiro Yamauchi wrote in a recent
report.
But as the benchmark has failed to break above the 8,600
level where the two shoulders would need to be positioned, the
pattern may have broken down, meaning the Nikkei could test the
Oct. 5 low and form a double bottom with that low, he said.
Similarly, the S&P 500 is flat for the year and
trapped in a tight range, and U.S. strategists say it could find
tough technical resistance to a continued rise on Wednesday.
"The S&P is also in a range, and because the Nikkei often
tracks that index, that is another factor weighing on the Nikkei
from a technical point of view," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
OLYMPUS VAULTS, TOPS MAIN BOARD BY TURNOVER
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus were up 11.6 percent at 714
yen, after earlier jumping as much as 15.6 percent by their
daily limit to 740 yen. The issue was the heaviest traded by
turnover amid fading expectations that the company would be
delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
"As long as market participants think that Olympus
will not be delisted, the stock will continue to rise. The
market is buying back what they sold last week," said Mitsushige
Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
Investors were expecting the stock to continue its climb as
long as the company's successful endoscope business remains
unscathed from the scandal, he said.
Olympus' lenders are set to meet company
executives later on Wednesday but were not expected to demand
changes in loan terms or take any abrupt steps, banking sources
told Reuters.
Elpida Memory Inc added 9.7 percent to 362 yen after
tumbling 9.1 percent on Tuesday, after the Nikkei business daily
reported that Japan's biggest DRAM maker is considering further
production cuts to prop up sagging prices.
Elpida was sold heavily on Tuesday as some expected the
chipmaker to be removed from the MSCI's Japan index, a trader
said, but regained losses after it remained on the list.
MSCI said late on Tuesday it would drop Mitsui Engineering
and Shipbuilding Co, which shed 4.2 percent to 113 yen,
as well as Minebea Co, which added 0.7 percent to 306
yen.
MSCI said it would add Sanrio Co, which fell 1.0
percent to 4,050 yen. The changes will take effect as of the
close on Nov. 30.
Kyowa Hakko Kirin added 1.2 percent to 935 yen
after it announced it will form a new business alliance with
Fujifilm Holdings to develop cancer
drugs.
Shares of Nisshin Steel Co gained 3.7 percent to
112 yen and Nippon Metal Industry Co was flat at 73 yen
after the two companies announced on Tuesday they would merge by
October next year.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)