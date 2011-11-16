TOKYO, Nov 17 The Nikkei share average is
likely to slip on Thursday and stick to a tight range after U.S.
stocks tumbled overnight on rising fears about contagion from
Europe's debt market woes.
"Looking at the performance of U.S. stocks, the strong yen
and all the worries about European contagion, the Nikkei is
likely to dip," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, with Italian
10-year bond yields rising back above 7 percent, while yields on
bonds issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria -- which
along with Germany form the core of the euro zone -- have also
climbed.
Wall Street fell overnight, with selling accelerating late
in the session after a Fitch Ratings report warned that U.S.
banks have direct exposure to stressed European markets and that
contagion poses a serious risk.
The dollar is threatening to fall below 77 yen, down from a
high around 79.50 yen hit after Japan's intervention on Oct. 31
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday
that Europe's debt crisis may trip up the global economy after a
two-day policy review, where the Japanese central bank
nevertheless refrained from further action.
The benchmark Nikkei is expected to trade in a range
of 8,350 to 8,500 on Thursday, strategists said.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,390, down 60 points
from their Osaka close of 8,450..
On Wednesday, the Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 8,463.16, and
the broader Topix index also shed 0.9 percent to 724.11.
Embattled Olympus Corp remains in focus after
company executives offered a plan to its lenders on Wednesday to
shrink its interest-bearing debt by about 260 billion yen.
The president of Olympus told staff in an email
obtained by Reuters on Wednesday that it is preparing to take
legal action, including possible criminal suits, against any
executives found responsible for the accounting scandal
engulfing the company.
Foreign brokers were set to sell a net 4.1 million stocks,
according to orders placed before the start of trade on
Thursday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--NTT Docomo
NTT Docomo Inc said it will pay 320 million yen for a 20
percent stake in Transaction Media Networks Inc, which provides
a platform for using cellphones for transactions, the Nikkei
business daily reported on Thursday.
-- Olympus
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp offered its creditors a plan on
Wednesday to shrink its debt by about 260 billion yen to 408.7
billion yen over the next three years, the Nikkei
reported.
--Hitachi
Western Digital is set to win EU regulatory approval to
acquire Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business in a proposed
$4.3 billion deal after agreeing to sell some operations to
alleviate competition concerns, sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
--Daiwa Securities
Daiwa Securities Group said on Wednesday it is considering
expanding on a $520 million cost-cutting plan that was outlined
last month amid expectations tough market conditions will last
another year.
Daiwa CEO Takashi Hibino said the cuts would target computer
systems in Japan and derivatives and convertible bond operations
overseas.
(Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)