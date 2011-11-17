By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 17 The Nikkei benchmark average
dropped on Thursday and looked set to break below 8,400 after
U.S. stocks tumbled on mounting fears about contagion from
Europe's debt market woes.
Embattled Olympus Corp jumped more than 16 percent
in heavy trading, continuing to climb for a fourth consecutive
session, as fears of a delisting subsided among market
participants.
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities
that since the index broke below 8,500 on Wednesday, market
participants were now focused on its Oct. 5 low of 8,382.98.
"The general feeling that the Bank of Japan will buy ETFs
(exchange traded funds) and prevent the market from bottoming
out is one of the few things that is supporting the Nikkei," he
said.
Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, with Italian
10-year bond yields rising back above 7 percent, while yields on
bonds issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria -- which
along with Germany form the core of the euro zone -- have also
climbed.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 8,424.16, while
the broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent to 721.62.
Wall Street fell, with selling accelerating late in the
session after a Fitch Ratings report warned that U.S. banks have
direct exposure to stressed European markets and that contagion
poses a serious risk.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, speaking after a
two-day policy review on Wednesday, said that Europe's debt
crisis may trip up the global economy, although the central bank
refrained from further action.
Strategists said the yen's strength against the euro was
another negative factor pressuring the market.
Olympus soared 16.6 percent to 865 yen, and was the
heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board.
Olympus executives offered a plan to its lenders on
Wednesday to shrink its interest-bearing debt by about 260
billion yen.
The president of Olympus told staff in an email obtained by
Reuters on Wednesday that it is preparing to take legal action,
including possible criminal suits, against any executives found
responsible for the accounting scandal engulfing the company.
TDK Corp added 6.5 percent to 3,455 yen and was the
second-heaviest traded share by turnover after Western Digital
said it entered into an agreement with TDK subsidiary
SAE Magnetics for the supply of components for hard disk drives.
The supply tie-up will begin from the first calendar quarter of
2012.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)